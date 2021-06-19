Published: 4:16 PM June 19, 2021

Oscar Rush, 18, has launched his own blacksmith business. - Credit: Jess Coppins

Most youngsters spend their time playing video games, but one Suffolk teenager has been working hard on his craft of blacksmithing to launch his own business from his garden.

Oscar Rush, who has just turned 18, discovered his love for metal-wielding after finding a forge for sale on eBay a couple of years ago.

The Polstead teenager, who is entirely self-taught, had always enjoyed working with wood but decided to try out blacksmithing and has loved it ever since.

Oscar Rush, from Polstead, taught himself to blacksmith by watching tutorials on Youtube. - Credit: Jess Coppins

He now spends most of his days down the old hay barn at the bottom of his garden, where he makes cooking and kitchen wares out of metals, such as copper.

He has been blacksmithing for almost two years, after learning the trade through Youtube tutorials and reading a few books, following his welding diploma at Suffolk New College.

His inspiration comes from blacksmith Joshua De Lisle, who Oscar says forges "elegant" horse sculptures with a "great finesse".

"I was captivated by his work and how elegant his pieces are, as traditional blacksmithing isn't always like that," said Oscar.

"I try to keep my work with a similar finesse."

Oscar is currently focusing on kitchen and BBQ sets, and said he aims to start making pans with forge handles.

He likes to make things which have a purpose and pairs this with his love of cooking.

"People are starting to worry about what they eat and where it comes from, so I think it's nice to cook with quality locally made items," he said.

"I'd really like to develop the homewares I am making, and I would like do more work with copper, such as making Moscow mule cups."

Oscar sticks to traditional forging and uses power tools to create his products, which he then sells through his website and social media channels.

"I really enjoy it," he said.

"I made a fire pit recently from sheets of metal which looks really steam punky, but it was a bit above my pay grade at the time."

He's already sold BBQ sets and is seeing interest pick up.

You can follow Oscar's journey on his Instagram page or by visiting his website.

