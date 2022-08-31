Fears of further strike action after dockworkers' walkout comes to an end

The Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk without a single cargo ship in port on Monday, August 29, following a strike by members of the Unite union at Britain's biggest and busiest container port. - Credit: PA

Further strike action could take place at the Port of Felixstowe after dockworkers walked out for the first time since 1989 last week.

Eight days of strike action came to an end on Sunday evening, but no agreement has been reached between the Unite union and Hutchison UK, which runs the Port of Felixstowe.

The two parties are locked in a pay dispute. Port bosses say they have offered a 7% pay increase plus a £500 bonus. The union is holding out for a 10% increase.

Hutchison Ports Chief Executive Officer Clemence Cheng with police officers watch members of the Unite union man a picket line at one of the entrances to the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, Britain's biggest and busiest container port, after backing industrial action by 9-1 in a dispute over pay. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022. - Credit: PA

A Unite spokesman said: "The ball is now firmly back in Felixstowe’s court. The employer has the opportunity to make a greatly improved offer which will end this dispute.

“If the employer declines this opportunity then further strike action is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.”

Unions are legally required to give two weeks' notice before any strike action can take place, meaning the earliest dockworkers could walk out again would be mid-way through September.

One Suffolk shipping expert said: "The key factor in how damaging the strike was is the lack of work for all associated industries and the massive extended loss with additional costs to mitigate the whole situation.

"I fear the next strike may align with the Liverpool port strike to cause deeper disruption. It could go on for a while as the port do not want to lose face – which means not conceding ground."

Dockers in Liverpool voted in favour of strike action by 99% earlier this month.

While both sides are in negotiations and a date for the action to take place has not yet been set, shipping companies are already drawing up contingency plans for when the Liverpool dockworkers walk out.

Previously, when asked if the disruption could continue until Christmas, Unite boss Sharon Graham said: "Unfortunately I have to say, if they don’t come back to the table this action will continue, and that’s not good for the public, it certainly isn’t good for these workers and I’d also say it’s not good for the employer.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham speaks to her members on a picket line at one of the entrances to the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, Britain's biggest and busiest container port, after backing industrial action by 9-1 in a dispute over pay. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022. - Credit: PA

The Port of Felixstowe has been approached for comment.