The Hadleigh Ram is not reopening after lockdown easing - Credit: Google Maps

Regulars of The Ram in Hadleigh have been shocked to hear the historic pub will not be reopening after this week's easing of lockdown.

However, owner Greene King says it aims to reopen the popular venue "as soon as possible for the community".

Sudbury-based catering company Stock & Bailey has run The Ram since 2019, but it has now posted on Facebook to say: "We regret to inform you we will not be reopening at The Ram.

"We enjoyed our time in Hadleigh and thank you to everyone who supported us in the town.

"We were only on a short-term deal and unable to come to a mutually acceptable long-term rent agreement."

Customers have been expressing their sadness at the news. One commented: "Oh, that's such a terrible shame, loved coming to The Ram. Such a special place and lovely staff and food."

Another said: "I’m sorry to read this. We loved the tapas menu and Hadleigh will be worse off without you."

The pub-restaurant shut its doors two years ago, in April 2019, after Stuart Inns - the company behind the previous operator which was involved in a legal wrangle with the taxman - hit problems.

In September 2019, Stock & Bailey announced it was taking on the leasehold of the pub, initially for a year.

On Facebook, it said it would continue to run The Greyhound in Lavenham, another Greene King pub which had previously run by Stuart Inns, and Stock & Bailey Wine Bar in Colchester. It is also planning to open The Shoulder of Mutton in Assington at the end of May.

The post added: "We look forward to working with Greene King in the future in other venues."

A spokesman for Greene King said: "We’d like to thank the team at Stock & Bailey for their work at the Hadleigh Ram since they took it on a short-term agreement, and we look forward to continuing to partner with them at The Greyhound in Lavenham.

"Our aim is to get the Ram back open again as soon as possible for the community. We will shortly begin recruiting for a new operator looking for an opportunity to run this great pub.”

Stock & Bailey has been approached for comment.