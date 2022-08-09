News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Quite different to traditional gyms' Suffolk gym with a difference opens

Toby Lown

Published: 4:00 PM August 9, 2022
Zak Gladwell, Resolve Fitness

Zak Gladwell has opened the doors to Resolve Fitness, a gym with a difference. - Credit: Resolve Fitness

A gym in Melton with a different approach to fitness has opened its doors.

29-year-old Zak Gladwell wanted Resolve Fitness, in Dock Lane, to offer something different - with a focus on small group training - and encouraging people to either get back into or in the gym for the first time.

He said: “We’re quite different to traditional gyms, we’re a small group personal training gym so all of our memberships will revolve around the small groups.

Resolve Fitness gym

The gym provides a wide variety of facilities. - Credit: Resolve Fitness

“So, every session that our members come in and do will be coach-led. 

“We feel like traditional bigger gyms fall short in terms of helping people. They often get the membership and leave them to their own devices. 

“I feel like a lot of people struggle with not knowing what they’re doing and don’t really get the results they’re after. 

“So that’s our main demographic, those people that go to gyms but aren’t happy, don’t enjoy it, aren’t getting the results they want, perhaps they’ve never been in the gym."

The gym offers a personalised focus on its members and a variety of classes and facilities. 

Zak, who worked in the industry for six years, decided to open the gym after drawing on his experiences.

Resolve Fitness gym equipment

Resolve Fitness offer customised programmes built around small group personal training. - Credit: Resolve Fitness

Resolve Fitness gym equipment

The gym offer a 30 day trial. - Credit: Resolve Fitness

He said: “I’ve been a member and worked at gyms before and always thought there must be a better way of doing it. I saw a lot of people get their initial induction but are often left with more questions than answers.

“It’s a bit disheartening to see people who, potentially, it's already a big leap to come to the gym anyway and then get chucked into the deep-end, don’t really know what they’re doing and not getting the results and end up thinking that they hate the gym. 

“We think the gym is for everybody."

After first having the idea to go solo two years ago, Zak said he is "super excited" to get going.

“The last six months things have really started to take hold. 

“It’s been a lot of work, me and my partner have done pretty much all the work ourselves so it’s been a pretty big learning curve. 

“We’re finally up and running, we opened two weeks ago now so it's been really good to get back and start coaching people again," he added.

Zak hopes that his project will help "get people enjoying the gym again." More information on the gym can be found here.

Resolve Fitness gym equipment

The gym offer a 30 day trial. - Credit: Resolve Fitness

Resolve Fitness gym Melton

The gym is located at Dock Lane, Melton. - Credit: Resolve Fitness

Resolve Fitness machinery

The gym use a variety of results-based training methods that have been built upon via Zak's background in the industry. - Credit: Resolve Fitness

Resolve Fitness equipment

Resolve Fitness aim to be different to traditional gyms, utilising small group personal training to help people of all ages. - Credit: Resolve Fitness

Resolve Fitness equipment

A selection of Resolve Fitness's equipment. - Credit: Resolve Fitness

Resolve Fitness clothing

Zak is using his experience gathered from working in the industry. - Credit: Resolve Fitness

Resolve Fitness coffee machine

The gym offers a range of facilities. - Credit: Resolve Fitness

Resolve Fitness equipment

Resolve Fitness say they want to help people at all stages of their fitness journey, and cater to people's individual needs. - Credit: Resolve Fitness


