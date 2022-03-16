Shops and other outlets planned for business park

Riduna Park at Melton could be granted permission for a limited number of units to have different uses - Credit: Google Street View

Community leaders are being asked to approve new uses - including retail outlets - at a business park because Covid and working from home has reduced the need for offices.

Owners of the Riduna Park complex at Melton want to try other uses for some units.

The complex has more than 25 units, including a cafe, and is also home to East Suffolk Council.

The council has questioned whether allowing shops and other uses found in town centres could affect Woodbridge town centre, a few minutes' drive away.

Riduna Park has found less call for offices following Covid - Credit: Google Street View

A report to the planning committee south on March 22 recommends councillors agree to allow a maximum of six units to be permitted to be used for retail, financial and professional services, the sale of food and drink, indoor sport, health services, or creches and day nurseries to reflect the changing economic climate.

The report says it is difficult to judge the possible impact on Woodbridge because the uses for the premises are not known at this stage. However, it does not believe a small number of units would cause harm.