East Suffolk farm shop named one of the best in the UK

The Railway Farm Shop near Saxmundham has been named as one of the best in the UK - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An east Suffolk farm shop has been named one of the best in the country by an eco lifestyle magazine.

The Railway Farm Shop in Benhall, near Saxmundham, was ranked ninth in the UK by Pebble Magazine for its mixture of home grown and local produce, as well as from larger organic certified Suffolk farms.

Experts from Pebble's team recognised the east Suffolk farm shop for selling a variety of eggs, including from chicken, duck and quail.

The Railway Farm Shop also offers a vegetable box scheme that involves deliveries.

It is registered as a community interest company and has a community enrichment scheme – including dig days, coffee mornings and free boxes to those in food poverty.

The owners, Kerry and Martin Westhorpe, have also set up a crowdfunding campaign to build an outdoor kitchen and convert a polytunnel to a shelter for community work.