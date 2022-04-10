Seaside hotel goes up for sale for £500,000

The Dolphin gained its name in 1969 after being the Station Hotel all its life - Credit: Richard Cornwell

Suffolk's most southerly pub has been put up for sale - with an asking price of around £500,000.

The Dolphin Hotel has extensive bar areas, serves food and has 13 rooms to let upstairs.

Currently closed, the pub and hotel in Beach Station Road, Felixstowe, stands just off the seafront and has been the site of an inn for more than 140 years.

It began life in late Victorian times as the Station Hotel, opening opposite Felixstowe Beach Station - now demolished - which in its heyday was the arrival and departure point for thousands of families every summer enjoying a day at the seaside.

It was rebuilt in the 1950s and retained its name until the late 60s, after the closure of the station, when it became the Dolphin.

The Admiral Taverns pub stands on half an acre and is likely to excite interest from prospective purchasers as a housing development opportunity as much as remaining as a hotel or for other hospitality uses.

Agents Everard Cole said offers were being invited in excess of £495,000.

The Dolphin is up for sale for offers of more than £495,000 - Credit: Richard Cornwell

The premises have a main bar with a traditional semi-circular servery with seating for around 20 people with a further seven seated at the bar, while a further area is used for dining with seating for 20. There is also a second bar area/games room, and a fully-equipped commercial kitchen.

On the first and second floors, there are 13 letting rooms, a range of double and single bedrooms, but only three are en suite and the rest share facilities. There is also an owner's flat.

The side of the Dolphin premises show the need for work to the premises - Credit: Richard Cornwell

Outside there is a large patio area, and parking for 25 vehicles.

The hotel stands in the heart of the southern part of the resort, which, after decades of neglect, is being steadily regenerated - with millions of pounds being invested in new buildings and rejuvenation projects.

These include Martello Park and around 120 new homes alongside, a new beach cafe, revamped pier head, new attractions on the seafront, including plans for an observation wheel, while work is soon to start on 55 new homes, restaurant, shops or cafe, and proposals have recently been submitted for homes and commercial premises on the Adventure Golf site.

A hotel has stood on the site for 140 years - Credit: Richard Cornwell



