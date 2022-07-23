Six-figure revamp for Colchester pub's new oasis garden

A Colchester pub has reopened with a new oasis garden space following an impressive six-figure revamp earlier this month. - Credit: Greene King

A Colchester pub has reopened with a new oasis garden space following an impressive six-figure revamp earlier this month.

The Kings Arms on Crouch Street hopes their new garden area will become a summer hotspot for Colchester residents with enough seating for 200 guests.

The refurbishment includes a bespoke oak wood covered seating area, complete with traditional style beams and finished with ivy and wisteria blooms.

The new space is also filled with planters, bespoke pallet wall features and beer bottle lighting fixtures.

The pub was also keen to emphasise that the garden is heated and dog-friendly, providing the perfect atmosphere for an evening drink with friends or family.

General manager of Kings Arms Centh McGee said: "As we move into the summer months, an outdoor seating area has never been more important, so we wanted to offer a stylish and comfortable spot for our guests to enjoy all year round.

"The Kings Arms has always been a popular Colchester pub and we couldn't be happier to invite back our regular and new customers alike to celebrate with us and enjoy our new and improved garden."