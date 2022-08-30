Majority of Sizewell C compulsory purchase orders already agreed

Most of the compulsory purchase agreements needed for the building of Sizewell C have already been agreed. - Credit: ARCHANT

The majority of the compulsory purchase orders necessary for Sizewell C have already been agreed, a spokesman has said.

As part of the nuclear power project, land is being purchased to build link roads, railways, sports pitches and park and ride terminals. The full details of all the properties affected is set out in a 1,000-page planning document.

Letters have been sent to affected landowners across east Suffolk notifying them that the £20billion Sizewell C project was given the green light by the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in July. Notices have also been posted in the area.

People in east Suffolk have spoken of their confusion after receiving letters mentioning compulsory purchase out of the blue.

But a Sizewell C spokesman said these letters were a procedural requirement of the planning process to let landowners know what stage the project is at.

"Voluntary agreements to purchase land have been agreed with the majority of landowners in the scheme," he added.

Among the letters are some that were sent to property owners who may be eligible for compensation from the project despite their land not being compulsorily purchased.

One landowner between Sizewell and Saxmundham, whose property is around 250 metres from the railway that is being built as part of the project, said: "I won't have a compulsory purchase, but I will have a huge railway running on my property.

"Throughout the night there will rolling stocks going past my property and my neighbour has had a portion of his property compulsory purchased."

The landowner, who has lived in their property for 17 years, said the unexplained arrival of the letters had created a "sense of mistrust and antagonism within the community".

The Sizewell C project, which was first proposed by EDF nearly 10 years ago and went before planners two years ago before finally being given the go-ahead by the government on July 20, will generate enough electricity for six million homes once it has been completed.

EDF Energy says the twin reactor's 10-year construction will also provide a huge boost to the economy - with contracts for local firms, plus around 25,000 jobs during the work with about 7,000 workers on-site at its peak, and also skills and training opportunities.