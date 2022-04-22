Celebrities join special night of words and music in fight against power project

Esther Freud, who has a home at Walberswick, will be taking part in the evening - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Novelist Esther Freud and actor Bill Nighy will be among those taking part in an evening of music, humour and spoken word performances to raise money for the Stop Sizewell C campaign on Sunday (April 24).

The event at Snape Maltings' Britten Studio will provide an opportunity to celebrate Suffolk and will be hosted by actress Diana Quick and feature art and photography projections by Paul Benney and Johnnie Shand Kydd.

Spoken word performances will be contributed by Julia Blackburn, Esther Freud and Lavinia Greenlaw who will all read from their own work, William Sieghart and with a video contribution by Bill Nighy.

Actress Diana Quick on Sizewell beach. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Music will range from a piano improvisation dedicated to stopping Sizewell C by Jack Pescod, political songs from guitarist Peter Kirtley, and an Indian raga by Nicki Wells, who will be joined in other vocal performances by Tarq Bowen.

The evening will feature appearances by Suffolk's singing postman Andrew Stannard and Charlie Haylock with his trademark deadpan humour.

The event starts at 7pm and tickets are being sold on a "pay what you can" basis on the Britten Pears Arts website https://brittenpearsarts.org/events/stop-sizewell-c-presents-come-along-together (or accessible via www.stopsizewellc.org/event.



