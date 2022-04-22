News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Celebrities join special night of words and music in fight against power project

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 3:39 PM April 22, 2022
Walberswick resident Esther Freud is launchig her new novel based around the artist Charles Rennie M

Esther Freud, who has a home at Walberswick, will be taking part in the evening - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Novelist Esther Freud and actor Bill Nighy will be among those taking part in an evening of music, humour and spoken word performances to raise money for the Stop Sizewell C campaign on Sunday (April  24).

The event at Snape Maltings' Britten Studio will provide an opportunity to celebrate Suffolk and will be hosted by actress Diana Quick and feature art and photography projections by Paul Benney and Johnnie Shand Kydd.

Spoken word performances will be contributed by Julia Blackburn, Esther Freud and Lavinia Greenlaw who will all read from their own work, William Sieghart and with a video contribution by Bill Nighy.

Actress Diana Quick on Sizewell beach. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Actress Diana Quick on Sizewell beach. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Music will range from a piano improvisation dedicated to stopping Sizewell C by Jack Pescod, political songs from guitarist Peter Kirtley, and an Indian raga by Nicki Wells, who will be joined in other vocal performances by Tarq Bowen.

The evening will feature appearances by Suffolk's singing postman Andrew Stannard and Charlie Haylock with his trademark deadpan humour.

The event starts at 7pm and tickets are being sold on a "pay what you can" basis on the Britten Pears Arts website https://brittenpearsarts.org/events/stop-sizewell-c-presents-come-along-together (or accessible via www.stopsizewellc.org/event


Sizewell C
Snape Maltings
Leiston News

Don't Miss

Caravans and camper vans lined Undercliff Road East in Felixstowe over the Easter weekend 

East Suffolk Council

Mayor's pledge on seafront camper vans

Dominic Bareham

person
Alan Titchmarsh arriving for the Women in Film and TV Awards at the Hilton Park Lane in London. Pict

Suffolk Live News

ITV show featuring Alan Titchmarsh to be filmed in Suffolk village

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Semer Wood near Hadleigh

Snowdrop-filled woodland oasis ‘away from stresses and strains’ up for...

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
The army was called to a Suffolk beach after a suspected bomb was discovered

Suffolk Live News

'Mortar bomb' found at Suffolk beach as army sent in to investigate

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon