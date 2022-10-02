Solar farm developer eyes up 116-acre site in south Suffolk village

A solar farm developer is eyeing up a 116-acre site in Bentley.

Green Switch Capital is in the process of public consultation over the site – but no formal application has yet been submitted.

The site encompasses fields to the north of Potash Lane – included in the Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The developer's website says that the panels would be mounted on frames which are 0.8m tall at the front and approximately 2.7m high at the back.

Two-and-a-half metre high fencing would also be built around the site along with other associated infrastructure.

Green Switch Capital says the project would produce enough power for 14,516 UK homes every year.

Local councillor David Busy said: "Like all planning applications there is a balance to be taken.

"Of course, we are extremely keen to expand our ‘green’ energy production but it has to be done in the right place.

"As with all of the solar farm applications we have received, there will be a loss of productive agricultural land – something we are keen to avoid.

"I have yet to visit the site but understand that the panels would be close to a couple of key listed buildings – the church and the hall.

"The Bentley Neighbourhood Plan, which will be out for consultation shortly, is quite clear on what it expects for the village.

"I have arranged for the planning officer to talk with the Parish Council and will also ensure that the Planning Committee have a site visit.

"It would be good to get a proposal for a solar farm on redundant brownfield land or on the rooves of large warehouses.

"We recently approved a smaller scheme on employment land in Sudbury which will provide electricity for a neighbouring company - which is a step in the right direction."

Green Switch Capital has been approached for a comment.