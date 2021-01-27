Renowned 'craft brewery' snapped up by trio of beer lovers
A Suffolk brewery has been bought by three friends who share a passion for beer.
St Peter's Brewery, based at St Peter's Hall, near Bungay, was created by John Murphy more than 20 years ago and has remained a prominent part of the craft brewery scene since with its distinctive bottles and beer flavours.
The new team - who have snapped up the business for an undisclosed sum - will be led by chief executive Derek Jones, who is described as "a seasoned beer man with more than 20 years of global beer experience, including at MolsonCoors and SABMiller".
The company said founder Mr Murphy - who developed and ran the business for 23 years - had taken the "difficult decision" to retire and sell up.
But he was said to be "delighted" to have found a team which will continue his legacy and carry on making high quality, traditional beers which are sold in more than 20 countries.
The brand is known for its quirky oval bottles which were a key part of Mr Murphy's clever branding.
New owner Mr Jones said it was "an incredibly exciting new chapter for St Peter's".
"We will invest in the brewery in Suffolk from the outset to maintain quality while meeting growing demand.
"We believe the staff at St Peter's have contributed enormously to the company's success and are key to its future.
"We look forward to working with this excellent team and making some really good British beer."
St Peter's is set in the grounds of ancient St Peter's Hall. It also owns and runs another historic site - the Jerusalem Tavern in Clerkenwell in London.
Janet and John Murphy were advised by Dave McCarthy at DrinksAdviser.