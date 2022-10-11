Stansted airport is reviving an event which has helped generate millions of pounds worth of business for local firms - after a gap of three years.

Meet the Buyer - to be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel on November 22 - was put on hold because of the Covid pandemic.

The annual business showcase brings together small businesses from across the region with a host of big-name buyers. Companies come from across Essex, Suffolk, Hertfordshire and East London.

Among the organisations already signed up are airport owners Manchester Airports Group (MAG), Essex County Council, Aggreko, Strutt & Parker, Levertech, SPIE UK, and Stansted Airport College.

MAG head of education, skills and employment Marcella M’Rabety said Meet the Buyers was important to the airport and to the local community.

"We are delighted to have it back up and running. It is an excellent example of how Stansted can support local companies by providing a platform for them to meet a wide range of businesses and showcase what they have to offer," she said.

"As an international transport hub, we have a long and proud history of partnering with local businesses to maximise and spread its economic benefits.

“Over the last eight years Meet the Buyers has helped generate more than £20m worth of contracts, and this year's attendees have said they are actively seeking new suppliers for various products and services.

"There are only a limited number of appointments available, so small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) looking to win new business and get ahead of their competitors are encouraged to book a place as soon as possible.”

Nicki Clark, chief executive of business experts UMi said: “We are delighted to be working with London Stansted Airport and partners to give local SMEs the opportunity to connect directly with major buyers. At such a challenging time for businesses of all kinds, it has never been more important to understand the tender opportunities available in your area and what you have to do to win new work.”

Robert Lee from Bishop’s Stortford-based Marketing Kinetics, said: “Meet the Buyers is such an important event in the calendar for local businesses, so I am thrilled it's back. It provides a fantastic opportunity for small businesses to develop their business by pitching directly to a group of major airport suppliers all under one roof."



