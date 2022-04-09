Stonham Barns sports bar set to host only man to stop Muhammad Ali

From left: Danny Naylor of Stonham Barns Park Events Team with Owner Alan Forward, and Pro Boxing Legend Glenn McCrory pictured at the new McCrory’s Sports Bar which is under construction at Stonham Barns Park. (Larry Holmes bottom right). - Credit: Stonham Barns Park / PA

A sports bar named after former cruiserweight boxing world champion Glenn McCrory, is set to open its doors this month, before hosting an evening with boxing royalty Larry Holmes and Gerry Cooney.

McCrory's sports bar, at Stonham Barns, is hoping to open its doors at the end of the month, before hosting American heavyweight icons Larry Holmes and Gerry Cooney on Monday, May 16.

Former World champion Holmes is the only man to force a stoppage against all-time great Muhammad Ali, and took part in one of the most talked-about fights in US boxing history against Gerry Cooney.

Former world heavyweight champion Larry Holmes is the only man to defeat Muhammad Ali by stoppage. - Credit: PA

Muhammad Ali is considered one of the best pound for pound boxers of all time. - Credit: PA

Former British, Commonwealth and World Cruiserweight champion Glenn McCrory recently visited the park, and the site that will soon be a sports bar named after him.

He said: "‘I have so much admiration for the work that has been done here at Stonham Barns Park to develop the venue into a location that brings pleasure to so many people.

"It’s a truly vibrant family destination and the new McCrory’s Sports Bar is yet another facility for visitors and the local community to enjoy.

"It is such an honour to have this multi-sports bar dedicated to my sporting career. It’s very humbling and I am keen to support it in every way I can.

Poster for night with Larry Holmes and Gerry Cooney at Stonham Barns Park - Credit: Stonham Barns Park

"It will be a place to watch some sporting highlights and reflect on the highs and lows of a variety of sports. If it encourages just one rising sports star to aim for the top because of a visit to the bar it will be well worth it!"

Stonham Barns Park owner Alan Forward said: "McCrory’s Sports Bar will be a focus for all things entertainment at Stonham Barns Park.

"We are so happy to have the backing of this great boxing hero who is all about giving back to the people who made him the star that he is today.

"He drew inspiration from his family when he was fighting his way to the top and he is still all about family values today.

"He’s a friend and ambassador for Stonham Barns Park and we are delighted to be working with him to launch this exciting concept."

Speaking about the evening with Larry Holmes and Gerry Cooney, Mr Forward, said: "We are beyond privileged to be hosting these outstanding personalities from the world of boxing.

"It’s a historic day for us to be launching our ‘Nights With’ Evenings with such respected names from the sporting past."

From left: Danny Naylor of Stonham Barns Park Events Team with Owner Alan Forward, and Pro Boxing Legend Glenn McCrory pictured at the new McCrory’s Sports Bar which is under construction at Stonham Barns Park. - Credit: Stonham Barns Park



