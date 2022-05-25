Dulux dog helps mark 50 years of Suffolk site which has made two billion litres of paint

Colleagues past and present were celebrating last week as Dulux marked its 50th year of production at its Stowmarket factory.

The factory has produced nearly two billion litres of paint and employed over 500 people since opening in 1972.

The site also produces the majority of the UK's Dulux white and off-white paint as well as nearly all Cuprinol outdoor paints sold in the country.

The site has employed over 500 people since it opened. - Credit: Harry Lash

Currently, the factory employs around 100 Stowmarket people, with the longest-serving employee working at the site for 46 years.

A family fun day at Stowmarket Town Football Club was arranged by Dulux on Sunday, May 22, the day of the anniversary, with special guest, Madison - the Dulux Old English Sheepdog.

Site manager Andrew Dawson said: “We’re really excited to be celebrating this huge milestone with the people that make the factory what it is.

"There’s such a family feel amongst staff, and it will be great to all get together as a family with colleagues past and present to share great memories and bond over our work.”



