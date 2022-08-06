News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Customers in for 'real treat' when pub reopens after two years

Toby Lown

Published: 6:00 AM August 6, 2022
Jerome Bernard, who is the licensee for the Royal Oak

Jerome Bernard, the licensee for the Royal Oak. - Credit: Greene King Pub Partners

A pub in the centre of Stowmarket is set to re-open after being closed for over two years.

The Royal Oak, formerly The Oak, is located on the high street, and has been given a £320,000 revamp ahead of its reopening to the public on Thursday, August 11.

The pub will offer a range of food and drink - including standard and premium lagers - ciders, stouts and ales as well as a number of craft beers.

Royal Oak pub Stowmarket high street.

The Royal Oak is located on Stowmarket high street. - Credit: Greene King Pub Partners

A daily menu of pub classics will also be available alongside Sunday roasts.

The pub will also have both Sky Sports and BT Sport subscriptions as well as music nights and karaoke. 

Jerome Bernard, who is the licensee for the Royal Oak, used to manage a Greene King pub in Bury St Edmunds.  

Business development manager for Greene King Pub Partners, Becky Holt, said: “Following our £320,000 investment, The Royal Oak has been transformed into a truly stunning pub.

"The people of Stowmarket are in for a real treat with what is an incredible new pub for the community, which will be lead by experienced operator Jerome Bernard and his team.”

Bar at the Royal Oak

The pub will offer a range of food and drink - including standard and premium lagers - ciders, stouts and ales as well as a number of craft beers. - Credit: Greene King Pub Partners

Inside of the Royal Oak

The pub has been closed for over two years. - Credit: Greene King Pub Partners

Inside of the Royal Oak pub Stowmarket

The pub has undergone a £320,000 revamp. - Credit: Greene King Pub Partners

Outside of the Royal Oak pub

The outside of the pub has also received a major revamp, including 'beach huts.' - Credit: Greene King Pub Partners


Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon