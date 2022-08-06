Customers in for 'real treat' when pub reopens after two years
- Credit: Greene King Pub Partners
A pub in the centre of Stowmarket is set to re-open after being closed for over two years.
The Royal Oak, formerly The Oak, is located on the high street, and has been given a £320,000 revamp ahead of its reopening to the public on Thursday, August 11.
The pub will offer a range of food and drink - including standard and premium lagers - ciders, stouts and ales as well as a number of craft beers.
A daily menu of pub classics will also be available alongside Sunday roasts.
The pub will also have both Sky Sports and BT Sport subscriptions as well as music nights and karaoke.
Jerome Bernard, who is the licensee for the Royal Oak, used to manage a Greene King pub in Bury St Edmunds.
Business development manager for Greene King Pub Partners, Becky Holt, said: “Following our £320,000 investment, The Royal Oak has been transformed into a truly stunning pub.
"The people of Stowmarket are in for a real treat with what is an incredible new pub for the community, which will be lead by experienced operator Jerome Bernard and his team.”