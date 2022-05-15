Striking new seafront café opens its doors to customers after two-year wait

A £1.5million café on the Felixstowe seafront has officially opened its doors to customers following nearly two years of building work.

The eagerly-awaited opening of The Kitchen@Martello Park took place at the weekend as wider redevelopment of the town's south seafront area continues.

Building work on the strikingly designed Sea Road venue, led by Barnes Construction, began in August 2020.

The £1.5 million landmark project was funded by East Suffolk Council, with grant funding of £950,000 from the government’s coastal communities fund and a further £30,000 from the coastal revival fund.

Building work on the £1.5m project started in August 2020 - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

The building and its architects, Plaice Design Company, were ‘Highly Commended’ by judges at Friday’s Riba Suffolk Design Awards 2022.

Steve Wiles, assistant cabinet member for economic development at East Suffolk Council, who visited the site a year ago to see the ongoing project, said: “It’s fantastic to be back on-site for the official opening of what we believe will be a valuable contribution to establishing this area as a desirable place to live and visit.

“It will also bring local employment opportunities as well as supporting economic recovery and growth following the impact of coronavirus.”

The eagerly-anticipated venue opened at the weekend - Credit: East Suffolk Council

East Suffolk Council said the venue is the latest development in a wider project of ongoing regeneration in the south seafront area, following the arrival of new homes, a play area and parking at Martello Park, as well as the refurbishment of the two public shelters and the long-term maintenance of its historic Martello tower centrepiece.

Mark Jepson, who has served two terms as mayor of Felixstowe during the building of the café, said: “I am absolutely delighted to see the official opening of this wonderful addition to the south seafront area.

“I hope it will play an important role in helping the town’s continued recovery from the economic impact of Covid-19 by attracting local people and visitors to enjoy its food, drink and incredible seafront views.”

The venue is run by Cameron and Claire Marshall, owners of The Kitchen@Group, which was forged from the original Dedham Boathouse.

They have fitted out the internal space with a contemporary style design, offering alfresco dining, complete with daily baked sweet and savoury pastries, scones and cakes, Harris and James gelato and handmade chocolates, seasonal changing menus, daily specials and local smoked fish plates.

Councillor Steve Wiles Cameron and Claire Marshall and staff at the opening of the café - Credit: East Suffolk Council

“We are so excited for this long-awaited opening of our third Kitchen@ – now in Martello Park, Felixstowe,” they said.

“We are looking forward to forging a great relationship with the local community and holidaymakers alike.”