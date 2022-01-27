Town could lose its Post Office branch in triple closure shock

Sudbury Post Office could have to close unless new premises can be found - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Business leaders have spoken of their "extreme disappointment" at a triple whammy of bad news to hit a town centre.

The Post Office in Market Hill, Sudbury, could have to close unless a new premises can be found in the town, while the clothing retailer FatFace is also shutting its store in the same street.

Currently, the WH Smith book store hosts the Post Office outlet, but the shop is set to close in June, leaving the postal service without a branch unless another location can be found.

Andy Howes, chair of Sudbury and District Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “We are extremely disappointed that the Post Office is going to shut or move to another location.

“It clearly needs to be in the centre of town so that people can get access to it.

“We consider that the presence of the Post Office is vital to the town centre. It is disappointing that we are losing the Post Office in the first place, but now they have got to find another store that is going to take it on board.”

The branch had been based at the WH Smith store since 2016.

A spokesperson for WH Smith said: “We can confirm that the WHSmith store in Sudbury will be closing in June. Unfortunately, we are unable to continue to trade viably from this location and the decision has been taken to close the store as a result of the forthcoming lease expiry.

“We are currently in discussion with Post Office Limited so they have time to find a suitable franchise partner to ensure continuity of Post Office services within the town.

“We remain very thankful to both our store colleagues and customers for their support.”

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The operator for Sudbury Post Office has resigned and the WHSmith store is due to close in June.

“We know how important a Post Office is to a community. The vacancy has been advertised as we want to provide Post Office services in the town centre. We have an interested applicant.”

Nobody from FatFace was available for comment.