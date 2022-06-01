News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bunting shortages across Suffolk as county gears up for Platinum Jubilee

William Warnes

Published: 12:40 PM June 1, 2022
Suffolk fireman climbing up a ladder to put up bunting on street in Debenham

Nevertheless, bunting is continuing to go up in areas of Suffolk. Pictured: Fire crews helping put up bunting in Debenham. - Credit: Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service

Shops from all corners of Suffolk have reported bunting shortages as people prepare to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this weekend.

In Sudbury, one shopkeeper reported "the phone hasn't stopped ringing" as people decorate ahead of street parties and other celebrations. 

Simon Webber, of Perfect Presents in the town, said: "People are queuing before we've opened asking if we have.

"We had a large delivery for Friday night and we'd completely sold out by Saturday lunchtime."

In mid-Suffolk, a staff member at W and M Smith florists near Stowmarket said they had sold out over a week ago.

He said: "We still get loads of phone calls and people coming in asking for it."

Entire towns across the county are selling out, with Chapmans the last to do so in Southwold.

Co-owner, Clare Hart, said: "We managed to get a new order in last week, but now we're all out.

"We've had people come from all over the place, not just Suffolk, saying they can't get any at home.

"We've never sold as much of anything before."

