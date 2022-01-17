Suffolk landlord 'over the moon' to be named pub of the month

The Brook in Great Cornard has won the CAMRA pub of the month award. Landlord Simon Heard with bar manager Kay Evans - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A landlord from Great Cornard who prides himself in knowing customers' names within five minutes of walking through the door is "over the moon" after winning pub of the month.

Simon Heard, who runs The Brook Inn, in Bures Road, received the accolade from West Suffolk CAMRA and said it was "good news after a very hard time".

Mr Heard said: "We are over the moon.

"We have worked very hard here for the past almost eight years and finally all the hard work has paid off.

"We have got a big thank you to make to all our regulars and locals who support this little pub.

"This is some very good news to come after a very hard time.

"We are all still a bit buzzing because we got the phone call Sunday night and the man showed up with the award that night and it has come as a complete shock.

"You are awarded it through CAMRA. They visit various pubs and then they sit down and look at the quality of your beer, variety and the pub itself.

"The man who gave us the award said he will never forget, he was sitting in front of the open fire with a crowd of people in the pub, all sitting around talking with various ales on the go.

"He came back in the very next night with all different ales on and he said it had a lovely warm feeling."

Mr Heard said he and his team pride themselves on their customer service and making everyone feel welcome.

He added: "No one is a stranger, everyone is a friend we haven't met yet and that is my saying. What makes us stand out is if someone comes in and I don't know their name within the first five minutes I have not done my job properly.

"We like to make people feel welcome."

Since taking over the pub Mr Heard has "changed the place into a real ale house," by serving different ales all the time.

The landlord also went on to thank his members of staff who have been vital to his and his pub's success.