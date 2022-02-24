Suffolk coffee shop says 'no to Coke'

A Suffolk coffee house has announced it will stop selling products produced by Coca-Cola.

TOAST, which has four locations including Sudbury, made the announcement this week with its owners saying they felt "very uncomfortable" supporting a company that it felt did not share the same ethics as them.

TOAST in Sudbury will no longer be selling Coca-Cola or products from the company - Credit: TOAST

Co-owner Rob Ely is very keen to make sure his cafes are doing their best to help the local community and environment.

He said: "We're basically trying to create an ethical high street coffee shop.

"None of them (high street coffee chains) really are seen as being ethical.

"We're in no way the finished article, we didn't open up to be an ethical coffee chain. We opened up just to serve coffee and toast.

"It's kind of transpired that we've gone in the direction of doing a good quality service, good quality products and trying to be as ethical as we can.

"A lot of the decisions we made early on weren't the best decisions and we're just trying to rectify them now."

The team at the Sudbury store in Market Place - Credit: Warren Woodcraft

TOAST will now be instead championing Karma Drinks, a company that has, Toast says, "amazing ethos".

Karma Drinks' mission is to be the world's most ethical soft drink, they have the Karma Foundation where 1% of revenue from every Karma Drink goes to their Cola nut growers and their communities in Sierra Leone.

The social media post also said: "We want your decision to come to TOAST to be not just about exceptionally great coffee, delicious food, and thirst-quenching drinks but also to be about that warm fuzzy feeling you get when you know you’re doing the right thing.

"It’s possible to change the world, one sip of coffee and crunch of toast at a time, and we’re leading the way in that campaign."

Stopping selling Coca-Cola products is not the only action they have taken.

None of their waste goes to landfill, their coffee grounds are used for compost, their coffee cups are fully recyclable unlike most chains, and they locally source products like bacon and bread.