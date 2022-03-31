'Suffolk 100' event brings together county's influential leaders

Gallery

Owen Calvert-Lyons, artistic director and CEO at the Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The people and organisations who are helping shape the future of Suffolk gathered at a reception celebrating the latest edition of Archant's prestigious Suffolk 100.

First produced by the East Anglian Daily Times in 2010, the Suffolk 100 profiles those who make a big difference in the county and help drive it forward.

The 2022 edition features senior business leaders from many of the county’s largest firms, which make such a vital contribution to the economic wellbeing of Suffolk and its people.

Catherine Johnson, of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, C-J Green, of BraveGoose and New Anglia LEP, Professor Helen Langton, Vice Chancellor at the University of Suffolk. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Rob Thomson, director at Grant Thornton and Jordan Holder, careers hub lead New Anglia LEP - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The public and third sectors, education, the arts, sport and health sectors are also recognised, along with inspiring individuals who make a positive difference to the lives of many.

Most of the 'Suffolk 100' gathered at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall on Wednesday evening for a special event.

Brad Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times, said: "This list shows what an amazingly diverse range of talent we have here in Suffolk, which should give us optimism. World-class business, inspiring individuals, creativity, and entrepreneurship. We don't shout about it anywhere near enough."

The Suffolk 100 was last produced in 2017, and around half the list has changed in the latest edition.

Becky Rodwell, account manager at Archant, and Sophie Alexander-Parker, chief exec of Ipswich Central - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Bridget McIntyre MBE at the Suffolk 100 event on Wednesday evening - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Brad told guests at the reception: "We recognise a list like this can never be perfect and is always subjective, but we think the judging panel has done a brilliant job in narrowing it down to this fantastic selection of inspiring people and organisations."

The Suffolk 100 was opened up to public nominations, with the judging panel deciding the final list. The 2022 edition of the guide is sponsored by Grant Thornton, Birketts and Sackers scrap metal and recycling.

The Suffolk 100 in full:

Christine Abraham, Community Action Suffolk

Jonathan Agar, Birketts

Phillip Ainsworth, Suffolk Agricultural Association

Sophie Alexander-Parker, Ipswich Central/All About Ipswich

Mark Ashton, Ipswich Town

Brian and Patrick Barker, EJ Barker & Sons

Paul Barnard, Marriott Motor Group

Robert Baxter, Chassis Cab

Nicola Beach, Suffolk County Council

John Biggin OBE, TruckEast

Craig Black, West Suffolk Hospital

Alan & Neil Boyden, AJN Steelstock

BSC Multicultural Services leadership team

Buchanan Brothers (William & Geoff), Gressingham Foods

Glenn Buckingham & Andrew Blenkiron, NFU Suffolk

James Buckle, Heathpatch

Jamie Burles & Jonathan Denby, Greater Anglia

Owen Calvert-Lyons, Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds

Joanna Carrick, Red Rose Chain

Lady Clare Euston, Euston Estates and Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk

William Coe, Coes

Mark Cordell, OurBuryStEdmunds

Dr Tim Coulson, Unity Schools Partnership

Jenny Cousins, Museum of East Anglian Life/The Food Museum

Edward Creasy, High Sheriff of Suffolk

Stuart Dantzic, Caribbean Blinds

Paul Day, Turners (Soham) Ltd

The Denny Bros (Graham, Andrew & Barry), Denny Bros

David Dodds, Sackers

Lesley Dolphin & Mark Murphy MBE, BBC Radio Suffolk

East of England Co-op Leadership Team Nick Denny, joint chief exec, Doug Field, joint chief exec, Roger Grosvenor, joint chief exec, Niall O’Keeffe, joint chief exec, Jonathan Carey, secretary

Sasha Erben & Jannine Erben, Berlin Packaging UK

Dan Everitt, Mediterranean Shipping Company

Marlini Finney, Challs International

Clare Flintoff, ASSET Education

Ed Garratt, NHS Suffolk and North East Essex

Viv Gillespie, Suffolk New College

Justin Godfrey, Thomas Ridley Foodservice

Phil Gormley, EACH

Robert Gough, Gough Hotel Group

Belinda Gray, Art for Cure

CJ Green, New Anglia LEP/Bravegoose

Andrew Harston, ABP

John Hensley, Ant Group

Jordan Holder, New Anglia LEP/Suffolk Community Foundation

Sarah Holmes & Douglas Rintoul, New Wolsey Theatre

James Hopkins, Denbury Homes

Robert Hughes, Hughes Electrical

Nick Hulme, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Terry Hunt, former EADT editor

Charlie & John Jardine, EO Charging

Brad Jones, EADT and Ipswich Star editor

Steve Jupp & Tim Passmore, Suffolk Constabulary

Brendan Keaney OBE, DanceEast

Stuart Keeble, Suffolk Public Health Director

William Kendall, Serial entrepreneur

The Kerr Family, WM Kerr Farms, Easton Farm Park, Easton Grange, Alterra Farms

Helen Langton, University of Suffolk

Gina Long MBE, GeeWizz

Audrey Ludwig, Suffolk Law Centre

Nick Mackenzie, Greene King

Olly Magnus, Magnus Group

Linda McEnhill, St Nicholas Hospice

Bridget McIntyre MBE, Dream On/The Blossom Charity

Paul Milsom, Milsom Hotels and Restaurants

Dr Beth Mosley MBE, Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Phanuel Mutumburi, Ipswich and Suffolk Council for Racial Equality

Jon Neal, Suffolk MIND

Richard Neall, One Group Construction

Judi Newman, St Elizabeth Hospice

Julia Nix, East Anglia Job Centre Plus

Liz O'Riordan, blogger, author, public speaker

Brendan Padfield, The Unruly Pig

Peake Family, Boxford Group

Mark Pendlington DL, Deputy Lieutenant of Suffolk

Lisa Perkins & Tim Whitley, BT and Adastral Park

Emma Ratzer MBE, Access Community Trust

Daemmon Reeve, Treatt

Maureen Reynel MBE, Families in Need

Stuart Rimmer MBE, East Coast College

NIkkos Savvas, Eastern Colleges Group

The Rt Revd Martin Seeley, Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich

Justin Sharp, Pea Porridge

Ed Sheeran, singer-songwriter

Sizewell C - Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson, Julia Pyke, Stephen Billingham CBE

Tara Spence, Home-Start in Suffolk

Amy Starkey, Jockey Club Racecourses

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce - John Dugmore, Paul Briddon, Catherine Johnson

Suffolk Community Foundation - Stephen Singleton, Tim Holder, Mandy Abdel-Aziz, Andrea Pittock

Ian Surtees, Vertas

James Taylor, TMJ Interiors

Alastair Thompson, Gerda Group

Tokyo Olympians - Jordan Catchpole, Hannah Martin, Callum Wilkinson, Charley Davison, Ethan Waddleton, Harry Martin, George Pinner, Zoe Newson, Evie Edwards, Hetty Bartlett

Warren Troy, Troy Group

Philip Turner, Chestnut Group

Ian Twinley, John Grose

Mark Tyldesley, Muntons Plc

John Williams, Maritime Transport

Peter Wilson, Cory Brothers

Andy Wood, Adnams

Jonathan Denby from Greater Anglia and ABP's Andrew Harston at the Suffolk 100 reception at Milsoms - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Andrea Pittock and Jordan Holder at the reception - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Suffolk 100 publication at Milsoms. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Suffolk 100 reception at Milsoms - Credit: Sonya Duncan

EADT and Ipswich Star editor Brad Jones speaking at the Suffolk 100 reception - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Suffolk 100 reception at Milsoms. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mahbub Alam Shamim from BSC Multicultural Services - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Lisa Perkins, director of Adastral Park and research realisation for BT's technology division - Credit: Sonya Duncan

John Hensley, founder and CEO of Ant Group - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Suffolk 100 reception at Milsoms. Frances and Jon Loshak, Stoke By Nayland Club - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Catherine Johnson, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, Ian Twinley, John Grose chairman, Jenny Cousins, director at The Food Museum, Phillip Ainsworth, chief executive at Suffolk Agricultural Association. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Julia Nix, district manager for DWP, Robert Parker, MD of Chassis Cab, John Biggin, MD at TruckEast - Credit: Sonya Duncan

