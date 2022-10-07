Reedbeds, orchards, ancient woodlands and wetlands are among the a number of nature-friendly farming projects in Suffolk and Essex to net a share of £357k in grant aid.

The Protected Landscapes programme - now in its second year - is supporting farmers and land managers in the Dedham Vale and the Coast & Heaths Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONBs) who are carrying out projects to enhance the areas.

More than half of the £800k in available funding from the scheme - which runs until March 2024 - has now been spent on projects which benefit climate, nature, people and place, say officials.

Spring blossom on revived fruit trees in Dedham Vale - Credit: Dedham Vale AONB

Sixteen new orchards, coastal reedbed improvements and ancient woodland restoration have been among the schemes supported in the Coasts and Heaths under the Farming in Protected Landscapes (FiPL) programme, while improvement of wetlands, clearance of invasive shrubs, orchard improvements and farm carbon assessments have taken place in Dedham Vale.

The scheme encourages farmers to collaborate in groups and share their expertise, knowledge and equipment - sometimes through farm clusters. A nationally-important farm carbon project in Dedham Vale is being carried out by the Stour Valley Farm Cluster.

Stour Valley Farm Cluster facilitator Fiona Wells said: “Farmers and landowners are being asked to reduce their carbon footprint to net zero by 2040, and many are working in innovative ways towards this, but it is important for them to be able to understand and benchmark their carbon storage, potential and emissions data to start with.

“This project will provide this information for these initial nine farms, and will provide bespoke, tailored advice to each farm business to help them improve on these findings and generate carbon improvements, which will also benefit their businesses, biodiversity, and the wider environment. Looking as a whole, the project will allow these farmers to share best practice as we work towards this ambitious net zero goal.”

The FiPL team says it is working with several farmers and land managers on a range of "exciting projects", including working in partnership with organisations such as Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

The grants scheme is competitive and the team says it is always keen to hear from farmers, land managers and others who have ideas for potential projects.

To find out more, visit www.dedhamvalestourvalley.org or www.suffolkcoastandheaths.org, contact the Farming in Protected Landscapes team on 01394 445227 or email AONBFarmGrants@suffolk.gov.uk.