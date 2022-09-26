A start-up which uses recycled materials to repair and re-lay roads is moving into the fast line as its workforce and turnover grows.

Haverhill-based Roadfill - which was founded in 2018 by Greek civil engineer Christie Raptaki - is planning to ramp up its workforce from 10 to 15 this year at the site - and expects its turnover to rise from virtually zero a year ago to £2.5m by mid-2023.

The business - based at the EpiCentre - is shortlisted in the Innovation category at this paper's Suffolk Business Awards and has scooped various other accolades. It uses recycled plastic products to repair and lay roads in an environmentally-friendly way.

Sales manager Chris Fallon said: “We are currently on a bit of a roll with award gongs reflecting the innovative products we are developing at The EpiCentre’s laboratories to help reduce carbon emissions.”

Chris Fallon, sales manager at Roadfill - Credit: Roadfill

Centre manager Andrew Bell said they were "delighted" their work in reducing carbon emissions was being recognised. "It is a reflection of the young and innovative companies that are now located in The EpiCentre and taking advantage of our facilities and business support services,” he said.

The company has been working for four years on using waste plastic product for road-laying and repair.

Bitumen - the main ingredient in tarmacadam - is a fossil fuel heated to very high temperatures which makes it very energy-hungry. But Roadfill adds plastic waste which means it can be made at much lower temperatures - cutting CO2 emissions.

The company gained industry acceptance for the concept after the government changed the rules in August 2021 on what can and cannot be used in asphalt to reduce carbon emissions which meant it could clear regulatory hurdles.

“Not only are we reducing the amount of bitumen required in the mix but we are also tackling plastic waste which is a blight throughout the globe," said Mr Fallon.

"We are in a unique position. We have got something that the bigger road construction companies haven’t got and now want.”

The company is working with recycling companies across the UK and Europe and with local authorities to take away their waste plastics. It is selling its plastic waste products under licence in South Korea, Australia, Sweden and Florida in the US.

Ms Raptaki came up with the idea for the product after she hit a pothole in London. She came up with the idea of substituting bitumen with plastic waste materials and a graphene solution to fill potholes.

Roadfill's products are now being specified by government departments, highway authorities and private contractors around the UK, including Colas, Tarmac and Toppesfield, and it is expanding into Greece, Sweden and South Korea.



