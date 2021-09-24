Suffolk petrol stations avoid closure as garages shut nationwide

Published: 8:23 AM September 24, 2021 Updated: 9:14 AM September 24, 2021

Petrol stations across Suffolk remain open as a lorry driver crisis has forced garages nationwide to close due to a lack of fuel.

BP, Shell and Esso are among the suppliers who have temporarily closed stations across the UK due to a lack of delivery drivers.

But according to their websites, the three firms' stations in Suffolk remain open as normal.

One Shell garage, at Langham near Colchester, has been closed temporarily.

Grant Shapps, transport secretary, has said motorists should “carry on as normal” after the lorry driver shortage hit fuel deliveries.

He told Sky News: "The advice would be to carry on as normal, and that is what BP is saying as well.

"They describe it on the average day that they have a handful of petrol stations that they had to close out of twelve or thirteen hundred.

"The problem is not new. There has been a lack of drivers for many months through this pandemic because during the lockdown drivers couldn’t be passed through their lorry HGV tests, and that is what has led to this problem."