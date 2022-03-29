Suffolk brewer Adnams wins national award for its 'really special' lager
Adnams brewery, based in Southwold on the Suffolk coast, has scooped a national award for one of its lagers.
Adnams' Dry Hopped Lager won the gold in the National Keg Session Lager & Pilsner category at the SIBA National Independent Beer Awards, which took place at BeerX in Liverpool last week.
At the awards, Dry Hopped Lager was described as a full, well rounded flavour that is light, crisp and refreshing with subtle malty flavours and a hoppy aroma of tropical fruits, citrus and passionfruit.
Roy Alkin, SIBA Chairman, said: "Judges had a tough job separating the pack as the standard was extremely high once again.
"The winners from the SIBA competition are officially the best independent craft beers in the UK, something brewers should be extremely proud of."
The SIBA National Independent Beer Awards judged a huge range of beers across a number of styles in separate cask, keg and bottle & can competitions.
Dan Gooderham, head brewer at Adnams, added: "This is really special for us, it was one of our very first lagers that we created over a decade ago and to be recognised by these incredible judges is just brilliant.
"Here at Adnams we make over different 20 beers and its great to be able to make drinks for everyone’s tastes.
"Congratulations again to everyone who was involved and thanks to those who made this possible.”