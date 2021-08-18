Last chance to be recognised among Suffolk’s best in business

Published: 6:00 AM August 18, 2021

The StrategicQ team after winning the Best Employer award at the Suffolk Business Awards 2019 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The deadline to enter the Suffolk Business Awards 2021 is fast approaching, but there’s still time to make your mark as one of the county’s top companies.

It’s been a year like no other for business in Suffolk, as it has the entire world. There has been no end of challenges to overcome, and while those challenges have sadly proved too much for many businesses, there are also those that have used the challenges to pivot and innovate.

That’s why it was so important that the Suffolk Business Awards 2021 went ahead this year; to recognise and celebrate those that have pushed the boundaries of what is possible.

“With less than three weeks to go it’s time to get your submissions in for the Suffolk Business Awards,” said business editor Richard Porritt.

"The colossal effort which businesses have put into surviving the past 18 months cannot go unrecognised – this event will be a testament to your hard work and dedication.

“The awards also presents the business community with the chance to get together for the first time in almost two years.

“I, and my team, are hugely looking forward to catching up with you all and hearing about your successes.

“I am looking forward to reading another raft of brilliant submissions this year – so please do make sure your businesses’ name is in the pile. Good luck.”

Integrated marketing agency StrategiQ won the Small and Medium Business award in 2020 and the Best Employer award in 2019, and urges any business that’s considering entering to take the time and do it!

“Winning Small and Medium Business was an amazing feeling and gave the whole company a lift,” said Andy Smith, CEO and founder of StrategiQ. “Seeing the team's faces when they heard the news was an immensely proud moment and served to prove our hard work and focus was worth it throughout the years. Personally, it reassured me we are still on track with our vision and values.

“Aside from the team's motivation and pride, it has without doubt helped us secure new clients and relationships locally. It's also really supported our recruitment in a very competitive market which has been amazing.”

And if you want an inside line on how to make a stand-out entry, then Andy has some tips.

“Involve your team, be honest, transparent and authentic with the judges,” he said. “Most of all, be proud of what you've achieved and let the judges see that.”

You have got until August 22 to sort your entries and, following that, the robust judging process will take place. The finalists will be announced on October 27, with the celebration event taking place at Trinity Park, Ipswich, on Thursday, November 18. To enter, go to www.suffolkbusinessawards.co.uk

Suffolk Business Awards categories

Business of the Year – sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and Sizewell C

Business Person of the Year – sponsored by The Churchmanor Estates Company plc

Changing Lives Special Recognition Award – sponsored by Norwich Research Park

Customer Excellence Award – sponsored by Greater Anglia

Disruptor of the Year – sponsored by University of Suffolk

Education in Business Award - sponsored by Suffolk New College and West Suffolk College

Employer of the Year – sponsored by Birketts and Pure Executive

Scale-up Business of the Year - sponsored by Ashtons Legal

SME of the Year – sponsored by Larking Gowen

Start-up Business of the Year – sponsored by Beckett Investment Management Group