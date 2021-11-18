Suffolk Business Awards 2021 winners revealed at ceremony

Guests enjoying the Suffolk Business Awards 2021 at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall last night - Credit: Matt Potter Photography and Videography

The winners of the prestigious Suffolk Business Awards 2021 have been revealed at an awards ceremony - with Vertas taking the top prize.

The facilities management firm, which employs 4,000 staff across Suffolk and the UK, was named Business of the Year, as well as Employer of the Year.

The awards evening was held at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall - Credit: Matt Potter Photography and Videography

It was announced at a ceremony at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall on Thursday evening, attended by more than 250 guests - including finalists in the 10 award categories.

The awards are run by Archant, publishers of the EADT and Ipswich Star, and were introduced by Editor Brad Jones, who praised the Suffolk business community for its "vision, resilience and quality" in the face of supply chain, labour, and energy cost challenges.

More than 250 guests attended the glittering occasion - Credit: Matt Potter Photography and Videography

"That should give us all confidence that after what we've been through in the last few years – we can now probably handle most things that are thrown at us.

"There will be more difficult times ahead, but Suffolk's economy can emerge from this strongly and with confidence, because of inspirational people like you," he added.

He also told how the newspaper's Fightback East campaign aimed to ensure the region was in the best position possible to recover from the impact of the pandemic - and ensure our politicians are fighting as hard as they possibly can for local investment.

Businesses were praised for their "vision, resilience and quality" - Credit: Matt Potter Photography and Videography

The event, sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and Sizewell C, also featured guest speaker Priya Lakhani OBE, the award-winning entrepreneur and founder CEO of CENTURY, an artificial intelligence education technology company.

Judges had high praise for the winners, and said throughout the pandemic, Vertas had shown "exceptional out-the-box thinking, listening to the community and responding with lightning speed".

The evening also heard about the work of the Archant Fightback East campaign - Credit: Matt Potter Photography and Videography

Its transport services arm, for example, was turned on its head – instead of taking children to and from school, learning packs were delivered to children working at home to motivate and keep them on track.

Suffolk Business Awards 2021: Winners in full