Suffolk Business Awards 2022: Could you be Suffolk’s Business of the Year?

The Suffolk Business of the Year will be selected by the judges from the winners of the other categories - Credit: Getty Images/iStockPhoto

The Business of the Year at the Suffolk Business Awards 2022 will be hand-picked by the judges from all other winners. The judges for this category – Steve Carroll, senior supply chain lead at Sizewell C and John Dugmore, chief executive at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce – tell us why they are eager to celebrate all that Suffolk’s business community has to offer.

Why were you keen to get involved in the Suffolk Business Awards?

John: The Suffolk Business Awards always emphasise the importance of their winners’ efforts in our county. It is of upmost importance to us that we shout about how businesses are thriving here and are recognised for their hard work, innovation, people empowerment and sustainable legacy.

Steve: Working with Suffolk businesses over the last few years has shown that we have some amazing companies and we need to do whatever we can to celebrate and showcase this. The awards do this brilliantly.

John Dugmore, chief executive at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce - Credit: Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

What inspires you In business?

Steve: Diversity, inclusion and the ability to adapt; something Suffolk plc has done well in the last two difficult years.

What will you be looking for in the winner?

John: The flexibility to adapt to trading conditions, as well as strong and inclusive leadership.

A progressive, authentic, organisation that listens to its people and positively contributes to people, community and environment.

What do you bring to the judging process?

Steve: An open mind and attention to detail. Suffolk businesses are so diverse and it can be difficult to judge against strict criteria.

Steve Carroll, senior supply chain lead at Sizewell C - Credit: EDF

What advice would you give to a business that’s considering entering?

John: Often businesses in Suffolk hide their light under a bushel and do not shout about their successes. It is vital to share these successes and lead the way so that local companies can see what we have achieved in our county. Collaborate with other businesses, speak to nominees and award winners, and do not be reticent about making that application!

Award criteria

The winner of the Suffolk Business of the Year award will be hand-picked by the judges.

This is a non-entry category and all winners will be automatically entered.

The judges will be looking for a brand or organisation which has achieved outstanding things in the last 12 months. They will assess the company’s brand profile within its customer audience, its financial standing, community relations and environmental sympathies.

The winner of this award will be an organisation that Suffolk can be proud of.

Entries for the Suffolk Business Awards 2022 are now open. For more information or to enter, please visit www.suffolkbusinessawards.co.uk