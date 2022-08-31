Finalists announced for Suffolk Business Awards 2022
The best of the best in Suffolk business has been recognised in the list of finalists for the Suffolk Business Awards 2022.
This year has thrown up its fair share of difficulties – but against all the odds the region continues to punch above its weight.
That is down to the ingenuity, entrepreneurship and sheer hard graft of the staff and leaders of all of our businesses.
All of us deserved a smoother year after the horrors of lockdown and the pandemic. But life, just like business, does not work like that.
And yet still we carry on. Still we turn profits. And still we grow.
Growth is the theme of this year’s awards. And even in the hardest of times, with perhaps even tougher days to come, this region’s business community will remain positive and focus on growing – bigger, stronger and more resilient.
And this year Archant – the publisher of the East Anglian Daily Times - has grown.
The firm was acquired early this year by Newsquest Media Group, one of the largest regional news publishers in the UK. Together, we have a portfolio of more than 250 local news and magazine brands, with a digital audience in excess of 40m monthly users and over seven million readers a week in print.
This has been an exciting transition, and over the coming months, you will see the Archant brand change to LOCALiQ; this is Newsquest’s digital marketing services arm, which provides market-leading technology and insights to help small and medium-sized businesses scale their business in a rapidly-evolving digital landscape.
Our commitment to the business community remains. In fact, with the added might and insight of LOCALiQ, we are more driven than ever before to promote this region.
This year our headline sponsors are Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and Sizewell C – without them the awards wouldn’t happen.
Steven Carroll, Sizewell C senior supply chain lead, said: “Congratulations to all the awards finalists, you have shown the judges that your business is a leader in its field against tough competition during challenging times.
“Good luck at the awards and remember whatever the outcome you should be proud of your position in this prestigious event that celebrates all that is great about Suffolk businesses.”
Catherine Johnson, president of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, added: “Suffolk Chamber of Commerce is once again proud to be a co-sponsor of the Suffolk Business Awards. We welcome any opportunity that showcases the dynamism, optimism and the sheer brilliance of Suffolk’s business community and the wider, positive influence that business has on the social wellbeing and civic strength of our communities, and we are looking forward to celebrating everyone’s successes on the night.
“Congratulations and good luck to all of this year’s finalists!”
This year the event will be supporting mental health charity Suffolk Mind and there will be a chance to donate on the night at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall on September 29.
Suffolk Business Awards 2022 finalists
Small Business of the Year - Sponsored by JM Finn
6 Alpha Associates
MAD-HR
Ocala Healthcare
We Host
Medium Business of the Year - sponsored by Pound Gates
Bridge Classic Cars
Hair Ministry
Paddy & Scott's
Unity Online
Large Business of the Year - sponsored by Larking Gowen
CamdenBoss
EO Charging
Precision Marketing Group
Tru7 Group
Customer Excellence - sponsored by Greater Anglia
Kingsfleet
Lion Brasserie
MAD-HR
Red7Marine
Director of the Year - sponsored by The Churchmanor Estates Company plc
Brian Keane - Cameron Ventures Group
Jake Nicholls - Tru7 Group
Olly Magnus - Magnus Group
Tom West - RentMy
Education in Business - sponsored by Suffolk New College
Ellisons Solicitors
Morgan Sindall Construction
Offshore NRG
Scrutton Bland
Employer of the Year - sponsored by Pure Executive and Birketts
Access Community Trust
Chestnut
Gressingham Foods
Orwell Housing Association
Environmental & Sustainability Award - sponsored by Lovell
Beckett Investment Management Group
Denny Bros
KOcycle
Precision Marketing Group
Growth Business of the Year - sponsored by Ashtons Legal
Geosense
Halo Service Solutions
Magnus Group
Unity Online
Innovation Award - sponsored by University of Suffolk
Aquagrain
DanceEast
RentMy
Roadfill
Young Entrepreneur of the Year - sponsored by Cory Brothers
Ellis Heighes - Queue Technology
Ricardo Markin - Greyhound Creative
Millie Homewood - Millie Rose Salon
Jake Slinn - JS Global Group