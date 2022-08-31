Finalists announced for Suffolk Business Awards 2022

The winners of the Suffolk Business Awards 2022 will be announced at a celebration event on September 29 at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall - Credit: Matthew Potter Photographer and Videographer

The best of the best in Suffolk business has been recognised in the list of finalists for the Suffolk Business Awards 2022.

This year has thrown up its fair share of difficulties – but against all the odds the region continues to punch above its weight.

That is down to the ingenuity, entrepreneurship and sheer hard graft of the staff and leaders of all of our businesses.

All of us deserved a smoother year after the horrors of lockdown and the pandemic. But life, just like business, does not work like that.

And yet still we carry on. Still we turn profits. And still we grow.

Growth is the theme of this year’s awards. And even in the hardest of times, with perhaps even tougher days to come, this region’s business community will remain positive and focus on growing – bigger, stronger and more resilient.

And this year Archant – the publisher of the East Anglian Daily Times - has grown.

The firm was acquired early this year by Newsquest Media Group, one of the largest regional news publishers in the UK. Together, we have a portfolio of more than 250 local news and magazine brands, with a digital audience in excess of 40m monthly users and over seven million readers a week in print.

This has been an exciting transition, and over the coming months, you will see the Archant brand change to LOCALiQ; this is Newsquest’s digital marketing services arm, which provides market-leading technology and insights to help small and medium-sized businesses scale their business in a rapidly-evolving digital landscape.

Our commitment to the business community remains. In fact, with the added might and insight of LOCALiQ, we are more driven than ever before to promote this region.

This year our headline sponsors are Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and Sizewell C – without them the awards wouldn’t happen.

Steven Carroll, Sizewell C senior supply chain lead, said: “Congratulations to all the awards finalists, you have shown the judges that your business is a leader in its field against tough competition during challenging times.

“Good luck at the awards and remember whatever the outcome you should be proud of your position in this prestigious event that celebrates all that is great about Suffolk businesses.”

Catherine Johnson, president of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, added: “Suffolk Chamber of Commerce is once again proud to be a co-sponsor of the Suffolk Business Awards. We welcome any opportunity that showcases the dynamism, optimism and the sheer brilliance of Suffolk’s business community and the wider, positive influence that business has on the social wellbeing and civic strength of our communities, and we are looking forward to celebrating everyone’s successes on the night.

“Congratulations and good luck to all of this year’s finalists!”

This year the event will be supporting mental health charity Suffolk Mind and there will be a chance to donate on the night at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall on September 29.

Suffolk Business Awards 2022 finalists

Small Business of the Year - Sponsored by JM Finn

6 Alpha Associates

MAD-HR

Ocala Healthcare

We Host

Medium Business of the Year - sponsored by Pound Gates

Bridge Classic Cars

Hair Ministry

Paddy & Scott's

Unity Online

Large Business of the Year - sponsored by Larking Gowen

CamdenBoss

EO Charging

Precision Marketing Group

Tru7 Group

Customer Excellence - sponsored by Greater Anglia

Kingsfleet

Lion Brasserie

MAD-HR

Red7Marine

Director of the Year - sponsored by The Churchmanor Estates Company plc

Brian Keane - Cameron Ventures Group

Jake Nicholls - Tru7 Group

Olly Magnus - Magnus Group

Tom West - RentMy

Education in Business - sponsored by Suffolk New College

Ellisons Solicitors

Morgan Sindall Construction

Offshore NRG

Scrutton Bland

Employer of the Year - sponsored by Pure Executive and Birketts

Access Community Trust

Chestnut

Gressingham Foods

Orwell Housing Association

Environmental & Sustainability Award - sponsored by Lovell

Beckett Investment Management Group

Denny Bros

KOcycle

Precision Marketing Group

Growth Business of the Year - sponsored by Ashtons Legal

Geosense

Halo Service Solutions

Magnus Group

Unity Online

Innovation Award - sponsored by University of Suffolk

Aquagrain

DanceEast

RentMy

Roadfill

Young Entrepreneur of the Year - sponsored by Cory Brothers

Ellis Heighes - Queue Technology

Ricardo Markin - Greyhound Creative

Millie Homewood - Millie Rose Salon

Jake Slinn - JS Global Group