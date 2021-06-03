Published: 2:00 PM June 3, 2021

We're looking for those businesses that went above and beyond, the ones that found ways to support their communities over the past 12 months - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There's no doubt that the past 12 months have been tough for everyone - but some businesses have still found time to look at their communities and find ways to support them. To thank them, there is a dedicated category in the Suffolk Business Awards.

The Changing Lives Special Recognition Award will recognise businesses that have a clear strategy to go above and beyond normal expectations to make a positive impact on local communities.

The judges will be looking for a clear focus on how the management and staff of these businesses deliver noticeable improvements to the lives, health and environment of the people in the places that they operate in.

“It is key for businesses to show authenticity in their corporate social responsibility,” said co-judge David Parfrey, chief executive officer of Norwich Research Park.

David Parfrey, chief executive officer of Norwich Research Park - Credit: Joe Lenton/Norwich Research Park

“In the world in which we live today, those who treat corporate responsibility as part of their business and are authentic are those who stand the best chance of survival and growth,” he said.

“In social media a company’s reputation can be destroyed in minutes. It’s important for businesses to understand the community in which they work and live, to respect that community and to support it.”

Mr Parfrey also highlighted the positive impact entering this award can have on staff. “It should be recognised as a celebration and recognition for the entire company, and an opportunity to reflect on everyone’s contribution in the business. And it’s an opportunity to demonstrate to the wider community who you are, what you do, what you are good at and what you have contributed.

“By entering , you can also see what other businesses are doing, not necessarily competitors but others bringing best practice that you can learn from. And it can also be part of defining your own journey by saying we aspire to enter, we aspire to make the final four, we aspire to win. These can be milestones for achievement.”

For more information and to enter the Suffolk Business Awards see www.suffolkbusinessawards.co.uk





Meet the sponsor

Norwich Research Park is home to a wealth of world leading research.

Its 3,000 scientists and clinicians work in some of the areas of greatest importance to society today, including food, health and climate change.

The unique mix that blends a major university teaching hospital with a leading university and internationally important research institutes provides an unbroken chain, each part aiding the progression of another, where our people are gaining new knowledge of soil, plants, therapeutics and diagnostics, food, nutrition, health and healthy ageing, all underpinned by world leading genomics.

Norwich Research Park is home to 3,000 scientists and clinicians working in some of the areas of greatest importance to society today - Credit: Norwich Research Park



