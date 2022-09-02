Suffolk Business Awards 2022: Meet the Customer Excellence Award finalists
- Credit: Big Fish Photography
The Suffolk Business Awards 2022 aims to celebrate the achievements of our region's best businesses. The Customer Excellence Award, sponsored by Greater Anglia, will go to a business that shows a clear understanding of its customers' needs. Let's find out more about this year's finalists.
Kingsfleet
Kingsfleet is a chartered financial planning firm based in Ipswich that was first established in 2010. Its team of 12 provide independent financial advice to over 200 Suffolk trusts and families.
The business strives to get to know its customers and their needs and goals before applying a structured approach to make sure they receive the highest quality of care.
It has also recently achieved B Corporation accreditation in recognition of its aims to consider people, planet and purpose rather than simply profit.
The judges said that it is clear that Kingsfleet looks for warm, friendly individuals when recruiting, who can build long-lasting relationships with customers, and they were impressed with the “detail and care that the company offered to its clients and its core values.”
The Lion Brasserie
Built in the 1770s and located in the heart of East Bergholt, the Lion Brasserie re-opened in September 2020 after a three-year closure and has been carefully refurbished.
The winner of the Taste of East of England Award at last year’s East of England Tourism Awards, it aims to serve great food from a menu that promotes local and seasonal produce, coupled with service that is knowledgeable, courteous and friendly.
Most Read
- 1 New festival set to take off in Suffolk seaside town
- 2 Bill Turnbull took Suffolk to his heart
- 3 Deadline Day Live: Town complete two deals as Simpson departs
- 4 Five of the most picturesque villages in Suffolk
- 5 Town hoping to sign midfielder Camara before transfer deadline
- 6 Police appeal after man exposes himself in east Suffolk village
- 7 Town complete deal for Burton striker Ahadme
- 8 Owner of 600-year-old pub fears 'end of the line' following price hikes
- 9 Police rescue dog from the side of A12
- 10 A12 closed and person trapped after two vehicle crash in Suffolk village
The judges commended the hard work of general manager James Barber and his team in establishing “a friendly, homely eatery that offers a wide range of services.” They said that the staff at the Lion Brasserie are “knowledgeable and helpful” and were also impressed with the business’ support for the local community through engagement with schools and several local charities.
MAD-HR
MAD-HR is an established HR consultancy with offices in Ipswich, Norwich and Chelmsford. Launched in 2014, the business prides itself on its ‘make a difference’ brand of HR and is underpinned by a dedicated customer-first ethos.
Its team of HR specialists hail from an array of sectors, making them well placed to help businesses of all scales and across multiple industries to get the best from their employees.
Services include training and coaching, retained and strategic HR consultancy, an online HR toolkit and an HR helpline.
Praising the “enthusiastic” team at MAD-HR, the judges said that the business focuses on the customer journey and “is always there to provide an excellent service.” They were impressed with the systems that have been implemented to improve MAD-HR's service and its efforts to maintain long-term customer relationships.
Red7Marine
Red7Marine is an Ipswich-based marine contractor providing specialist access solutions, civil engineering, and consultancy support to a range of markets in the maritime sector.
It has worked to build a reputation as a trustworthy business and has a proven track record of working closely with its partners to deliver successful projects in a wide array of industries. It also operates a fleet of 10 jack-up vessels that meet the demands of today’s sector.
Noting the business’ commitment to staff and customers, the judges called this an “impressive company” that offers “a first-class service throughout the life of the client's project and across its various teams.”
They were impressed by the care and “specialist knowledge” it offers customers throughout their journey, and credited the business’ success to date to the attention to detail provided in its services.