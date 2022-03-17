See inside refurbished cathedral shop and tourist information point
- Credit: St Edmundsbury Cathedral
The shop at St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds has now reopened following a refurbishment.
The shop, which has been operating since the 1970s, has been an important part of the cathedral visitor experience.
It also houses the Tourist Information Point (TIP), which was closed for some months in 2021 due to flood damage.
The cathedral said the shop refit gave the opportunity to repair this damage and the TIP has also reopened.
The refit has updated and modernised the building and its fixtures and fittings.
The new-look shop is airy, light and spacious, creating a better shopping experience, the cathedral said.
Stewart Alderman, director of enterprises for the cathedral, said: "For a number of years we’ve had a vision for the look and feel of the cathedral shop and I’m delighted that the refurbishment has allowed us to achieve that vision.
"Our enterprises and retail manager, Jane Harrison, and her team of staff and volunteers are really looking forward to welcoming customers back.”
Customers will find new ranges in the shop, including an array of Easter items and cards.
The refurbishment and bespoke fixtures and fittings were completed by local company J.C.E George.