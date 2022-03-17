News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

See inside refurbished cathedral shop and tourist information point

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 1:51 PM March 17, 2022
Updated: 1:56 PM March 17, 2022
The new-look St Edmundsbury Cathedral shop is is airy, light and spacious, creating a better shopping experience

The new-look St Edmundsbury Cathedral shop is airy, light and spacious, creating a better shopping experience, the cathedral said. - Credit: St Edmundsbury Cathedral

The shop at St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds has now reopened following a refurbishment.

The shop, which has been operating since the 1970s, has been an important part of the cathedral visitor experience.

It also houses the Tourist Information Point (TIP), which was closed for some months in 2021 due to flood damage.

The cathedral said the shop refit gave the opportunity to repair this damage and the TIP has also reopened.

The refit has updated and modernised the building and its fixtures and fittings.

The new-look shop is airy, light and spacious, creating a better shopping experience, the cathedral said.

Customers will find new ranges in the shop, including Easter items and cards.

Customers will find new ranges in the shop, including Easter items and cards. - Credit: St Edmundsbury Cathedral

Stewart Alderman, director of enterprises for the cathedral, said: "For a number of years we’ve had a vision for the look and feel of the cathedral shop and I’m delighted that the refurbishment has allowed us to achieve that vision.

Most Read

  1. 1 Music experts disagree at Ed Sheeran Shape of You copyright trial
  2. 2 Popular Swiss Farm butchers set to open third store
  3. 3 Driver in hospital after car crashes into field off A14
  1. 4 Vintage tea room opens at antique centre
  2. 5 From future stars to being benched - how Town's loan players are performing
  3. 6 Mike Bacon: Can Town make play-offs? Here's my take
  4. 7 New three-storey wine shop opens in Suffolk's 'foodiest' town
  5. 8 Detective tells inquest he was ‘suspicious’ after bin weight device reset
  6. 9 Village pub vet plans set to be refused following public backlash
  7. 10 East Suffolk gastropub scoops another accolade for its Sunday lunches

"Our enterprises and retail manager, Jane Harrison, and her team of staff and volunteers are really looking forward to welcoming customers back.”

Customers will find new ranges in the shop, including an array of Easter items and cards.

The refurbishment and bespoke fixtures and fittings were completed by local company J.C.E George.

Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Copyright Anglia Picture Agencywww.angliapictureagency.co.uk

Golf

Family-run hotel and golf course up for sale as owners look to retire

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
1,100 litres of heating oil has been stolen from a tank at a property on Aldeburgh Road in East Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

1,100 litres of heating oil stolen from home in east Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

person
Daniella Milburn was a devoted mother

'Loving' mum-of-four died in crash while riding a malfunctioning bike

Dominic Bareham

person
Police in Suffolk have closed flats in Bury St Edmunds after persistent anti-social behaviour and drug related criminality

Suffolk Constabulary

Closure order on Bury St Edmunds flats after crackdown on drug activity

Tom Swindles

person