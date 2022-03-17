The new-look St Edmundsbury Cathedral shop is airy, light and spacious, creating a better shopping experience, the cathedral said. - Credit: St Edmundsbury Cathedral

The shop at St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds has now reopened following a refurbishment.

The shop, which has been operating since the 1970s, has been an important part of the cathedral visitor experience.

It also houses the Tourist Information Point (TIP), which was closed for some months in 2021 due to flood damage.

We're thrilled to announce that our Cathedral Shop is opening it's doors again today after a full refurbishment.

11.30 am – 4.00 pm (Sunday)... pic.twitter.com/RW4YJHqam3 — St Eds Cathedral (@stedscath) March 16, 2022

The cathedral said the shop refit gave the opportunity to repair this damage and the TIP has also reopened.

The refit has updated and modernised the building and its fixtures and fittings.

The new-look shop is airy, light and spacious, creating a better shopping experience, the cathedral said.

Customers will find new ranges in the shop, including Easter items and cards. - Credit: St Edmundsbury Cathedral

Stewart Alderman, director of enterprises for the cathedral, said: "For a number of years we’ve had a vision for the look and feel of the cathedral shop and I’m delighted that the refurbishment has allowed us to achieve that vision.

"Our enterprises and retail manager, Jane Harrison, and her team of staff and volunteers are really looking forward to welcoming customers back.”

Customers will find new ranges in the shop, including an array of Easter items and cards.

The refurbishment and bespoke fixtures and fittings were completed by local company J.C.E George.