'The team goes above and beyond' - Suffolk spa scoops national award

The Gainsborough Health and Spa in Cavendish has scooped a national award - Credit: Danielle Alen

A Suffolk spa has received a prestigious national award, leaving the owner and members of staff "delighted".

The Gainsborough Health and Spa in Cavendish, near Sudbury, has been recognised by Tripadvisor for a 2022 Travelers' Choice award for attraction.

The award celebrates business that have received great reviews from visitors around the world on Tripadvisor over the last year.

Danielle Alen, co-owner and general manager, said: "I am delighted and so proud to announce The Gainsborough Health Club and Spa is among the winners of the Travelers Choice Awards 2022 by Tripadvisor.

Danielle Alen is the co owner of the spa - Credit: Danielle Alen

"This amazing accomplishment puts us in the top 10% of properties worldwide.

"A big thank you to all our guests and members for leaving their wonderful reviews, just saying ‘'thank you' simply does not say how grateful we all are.

"And of course, nothing is achievable without a fabulous team of people behind you.

"Every member of the team goes above and beyond every day and this amazing recognition is so well deserved.’’

Chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor, Kanika Soni, said: "The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests.

The swimming pool in the spa - Credit: Danielle Alen

"Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic.

"Whether it's using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you've taken to meet travelers' new demands.

"You've adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity."