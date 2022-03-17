News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ukraine fundraiser screening at independent cinema

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 7:00 PM March 17, 2022
An independent cinema is supporting Ukraine with the screening of a new film about a Ukrainian gymnast forced to train in exile.

Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds is joining other UK cinemas to show charity screenings of OLGA, with donations from each ticket going towards humanitarian support efforts in Ukraine.

Elie Grappe’s multi-award-winning drama tells the story of a talented teenage Ukrainian gymnast exiled in Switzerland who dreams of Olympic gold. 

Fifteen-year-old Olga is trying to fit in with her new team in her new home, but as she prepares for the European Championship, the Ukrainian people stage a revolution.

Olga is left a powerless, distant bystander as her mother, an investigative journalist, faces danger as she challenges a brutal regime. 

The film is described as "a subtle, tensely-handled tale of exile reflecting the pressures on young athletes, the clash between the personal and the political, and young woman’s search for who she is and what she is prepared to sacrifice".

The Ukraine fundraiser screening is at Abbeygate Cinema on Thursday, March 24, at 6pm.

From each ticket sold, a donation will be made to the  Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. 

Advance booking is open now at the Abbeygate Cinema website and early booking is strongly advised. 

The previews are a result of a partnership from 606 Distribution and the British Film Institute (BFI), with support from the UK Cinema Association. 

