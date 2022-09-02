News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk cinemas offering £3 tickets this weekend

Toby Lown

Published: 10:24 AM September 2, 2022
Cineworld in Ipswich

All of Cineworld's tickets - including IMAX and 4DX screenings. - Credit: Archant

Cinemas across Suffolk are offering £3 tickets to mark National Cinema Day this Saturday.

Tomorrow (September 3) punters will be able to pick up the cut-price tickets for films like Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds Cineworlds are taking part in the offer with a wide range of movies on offer and the scheme includes IMAX and 4DX screenings.

The Abbeygate cinema in Bury St Edmunds and Empire isalso taking part in the initiative. 

David Marsh, manager of The Regal in Stowmarket, said: "We’re so pleased to be taking part, as a council-owned facility we are already among the best value cinemas in East of England, but at £3 a ticket it really does give almost everyone the opportunity to experience the magic of the movies." 

The Regal Stowmarket

The Regal in Stowmarket are taking part in the ticket offer. - Credit: William Jupp

