Suffolk cinemas at risk as Cineworld 'set to file for bankruptcy'
- Credit: Archant
The future of some Suffolk cinemas is at risk as the Cineworld Group is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy "within weeks".
Tthe Wall Street Journal has reported the world's second largest cinemas business has hired lawyers and consultants to advise the bankruptcy process.
Suffolk has Cineworld theatres in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill.
Cineworld declined to comment.
It comes two days after Cineworld said it is assessing options to shore up its finances, blaming a “limited” film slate for weak audience numbers in recent months.
The company, which also owns the Picturehouse chain in the UK and Regal Cinemas in the US, had pinned its hopes on releases such as Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman and Thor: Love And Thunder to aid its recovery from the heavy impact of the pandemic.
However, it told the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday: “Despite a gradual recovery of demand since reopening in April 2021, recent admission levels have been below expectations.
Most Read
- 1 Victorian water tower set to become restaurant
- 2 Landlord fined £23k over 'dangerous' electrics and broken toilets at homes
- 3 'There are qualities we want to add' - McKenna on Town transfer targets
- 4 Lorry carrying mobile home stopped on A14 in Suffolk for being too wide
- 5 West Suffolk pig farmer reluctantly decides to sell herd after torrid year
- 6 Pub with 'gorgeous views' named one of UK's best waterside drinking spots
- 7 Red Arrows set to soar over Suffolk this weekend
- 8 A-Level results: Joy for students across Suffolk
- 9 Town centre road closed after becoming flooded in torrential rain
- 10 'Delight' as Farlingaye students achieve 99% pass rate
“These lower levels of admissions are due to a limited film slate that is anticipated to continue until November 2022 and are expected to negatively impact trading and the group’s liquidity position in the near term.”
The business, which was saddled with about £4billion of debt at the end of the last financial year, said it was considering restructuring its balance sheet to protect its future.