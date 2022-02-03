Suffolk scented candle company to open new shop in Bury St Edmunds

Paul and Tamer Mayne started Cosy Aromas in 2018 after being disappointed with a scented candle - Credit: Cherry Beesley/Simply C Photography

A fast growing Suffolk scented candle company is opening a new shop in Bury St Edmunds.

Cosy Aromas – which sells more than 115 vegan-friendly scented sprays, oils, wax melts, and candles – will be opening a new store at the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds later this year.

They hope to open the new shop by May, and plan to hire three new staff – including a shop manager.

A collection of Cosy Aromas products including a wax warmer - Credit: Cosy Aromas

Co-founder Paul Mayne said: “We are very excited to say we are opening a store in Bury St Edmunds.

“Being from Suffolk, my wife Tamar and I have always wanted to open a store in the town and are looking forward to bringing the Cosy brand to local people.

“We have built a real following across the UK with loyal customers sharing our passion for vegan-friendly, cruelty-free products, and are sure that people in Bury St Edmunds will love what we have to offer.”

Smelly waxes, ready to be shipped out to customers - Credit: Cosy Aromas

Cosy Aromas was founded in 2018 by husband and wife team Paul and Tamar Mayne.

Paul, who lived next to Tamar growing up, would buy her flowers, candles and body sprays as gifts as their relationship blossomed in their teenage years.

The couple got married in their 20s, and started Cosy Aromas in their kitchen after they were disappointed with a purchased scented candle, and decided to create their own.

The team at Cosy Aromas Ipswich factory - Credit: Cosy Aromas

Since then, the company has expanded rapidly and now sends out more than 1,400 subscription boxes a month.

It opened its first shop at Beach Street in Felixstowe in 2020.

Before opening a second at its Ipswich warehouse last year.

In 2021, Cosy Aromas also expanded into Europe penning a deal with a German distributor called Forster Onlinehandel who sold their products to customers in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

A view into the Cosy Aromas factory - Credit: Cosy Aromas

In October 2021, donated a percentage of sales from one candle to Baby Loss Awareness week – raising more than £3,500 for the charity.