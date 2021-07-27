News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk dog in a pub campaign launched to save our bars

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:30 PM July 27, 2021   
Zoe Willingham, Dog trainer and Behaviourist at Best Behaviour Dog Training and Dogversity online training.

Zoe Willingham, dog trainer and behaviourist at Best Behaviour Dog Training and Dogversity online training. - Credit: Alex Wardle

Suffolk dog owners are being asked to bring their fluffy companions to the pub next month. 

Zoe Willingham, dog trainer and behaviourist in Ipswich, Stowmarket and Colchester, is leading the charge to get dogs back in pubs this summer. 

The 43-year-old, who has 10 years of experience training at Best Behaviour Dog Training and Dogversity, is giving free advice online to dog owners on how to bring their dogs to the pub and advice before and after the trip. 

Dogs at the Bull Inn in Bacton

Dogs at the Bull Inn in Bacton - Credit: Alex Wardle

She said: "I'm looking to get as many dog owners out so they can just come and feel assured.

"There are different ways and really in the end its not a challenge if you're armed with the right information."

She hopes this will also save the hospitality industry, which has £200million a day during the lockdowns, according to on-trade specialist CGA and UK hospitality.

Zoe said: "We know that getting our hospitality industry back on its feet, combined with our love of being with our dogs is going to help a lot of people as we get our freedoms back.

"I worked with lots of dog owners during lockdown and found that dog owners were repeatedly saying they were struggling to get out with their dogs, and even if they could go out, they were really worried whether their dog would behave.

"This is a real barrier for dog owners, and a real barrier for the hospitality industry, particularly as 3.2 million people have acquired pets since the start of the pandemic according to the Pet Food Manufacturers Association."

She has already pushed her local pub, the Bull in Bacton, to get involved, and the pub has been really accommodating for dogs. 

Dogs at the Bull in Bacton

Dogs at the Bull Inn in Bacton - Credit: Alex Wardle

"Suffolk is already really welcoming for dogs with lots of nice pubs."

The five-day challenge is free, will mean various Facebook live updates where you can ask questions and a group with tips and tricks. 

To sign up for the dog pub challenge go to bestbehaviourdogtraining.co.uk/the-dog-pub-challenge.

Food and Drink
Stowmarket News
Colchester News
Ipswich News

