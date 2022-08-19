Abbie Bryant and Andy Moye of A & A Livestock at their regenerative farm in Long Melford have been shortlisted for a British Farming Award - Credit: Isabel Mulock

Some of Suffolk's top livestock farmers are in the running for four national awards.

The British Farming Awards - which takes place on October 20 and is supported by Morrisons - celebrates "innovative, determined and extraordinary farmers across all sectors.

Among those to make the shortlists are beef farmer Oliver Paul, shepherd Benn Lugsden, regenerative farmers Abbie Bryant and Andy Moye and dairy farmers Dulcie and Jonathan Crickmore. All will compete against three other contenders for different titles.

The awards aim to "showcase the diversity and resilience of the UK’s farming community, no matter the size or scale of farm businesses" and was launched 10 years ago.

Oliver Paul, of Lodge Farm Freston, co-runs farm shop enterprise Suffolk Food Hall at Wherstead, near Ipswich, with cousin Rob. He is up for Beef Farmer of the Year.

Benn Lugsden of Stowmarket, who runs Shepherding of Suffolk, is vying for the Contractor of the Year title.

Farming couple Abbie Bryant and Andy Moye of A & A Livestock of Long Melford recently launched a lamb and beef operation in Long Melford. They are up for the New Entrant Award: Against the Odds.

Dulcie and Jonathan Crickmore of Fen Farm Dairy are competing for the Sustainable Farmer of the Year crown. Their celebrated Suffolk brie cheese - Baron Bigod - was created at a time of turmoil for the milk industry when they were looking to diversify.

The awards are run by Agriconnect, the parent company of agricultural brands including Farmers Guardian, Arable Farming and LAMMA.