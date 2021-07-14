Published: 12:08 PM July 14, 2021

A Suffolk holiday cottage has been advertised for £15,000 per night - Credit: Archant

A holiday cottage near the Suffolk coast that was advertised for £15,000 per night is now being investigated by a lettings website.

Before the advert was taken down, the three-bedroom home in Wenhaston, near Southwold, had been listed on holiday lettings website Vrbo for a staggering £105,000 per week — nearly one third of the average house price in the area.

The property was being advertised for almost 100 times the price of nearby competitors, a fact reported by several national newspapers.

Described as "a wonderful place to relax and let the days fly by", the advert said the property has four bedrooms, a lounge, a kitchen and "a wonderful hot tub in the garden".

It continued: "Once you are here you can relax and admire the wonderful views of the countryside and surrounding areas.

"There is plenty to do in the area. Once you arrive you can relax and really enjoy yourself with a glass of wine or relax in the large garden."

But a few things about the advert didn't make sense.

There were no pictures accompanying the listing, nor were there any reviews.

And, in one section, the house was described as being in Norfolk and having "lovely sea views" — despite Wenhaston being several miles from the coast and nearly 10 miles from the Norfolk border.

A spokesman for lettings website Vrbo said: "As a two-sided marketplace, Vrbo connects holidaymakers and holiday-home hosts and as per our business model, all contractual agreements are closed between the traveller and host directly.

"As all rental prices are set by the hosts themselves, Vrbo does not set, change or influence the property prices that a host chooses.

"The rental amount, payment terms and cancellation policies are stated on the booking page for each property and must be acknowledged and agreed to by all holidaymakers before a booking on Vrbo is possible.

"The host of this property is a legitimate host who has been listing with Vrbo since 2019. However, the property has been removed from the Vrbo website for further investigation."

The property's manager has also been contacted for comment.