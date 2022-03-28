Suffolk hotel group to match staff tips for April and send money to Ukraine

The Crown in Woodbridge is run by group The Hotel Folk - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk hotel group is matching all tips left by its customers in April and donating the money to a Ukrainian emergency fund.

The Hotel Folk group, which owns and runs six hotels in Suffolk including The Brudenell in Aldeburgh and The Crown in Woodbridge, has decided to support the Human Appeal charity's Ukraine fund.

Staff working at the hotels will continue to receive their tips during the month but the company said it will match the amount collected and donate it to the charity.

The fund is providing food, blankets, and essential hygiene items to some of the most vulnerable families who have fled the attacks in Ukraine.

It is also providing overnight shelter to those arriving at the border with Poland.

David Scott, The Hotel Folk's chief executive, said: “After considering a large number of extremely worthwhile appeals, being in hospitality we decided to support the Human Appeal.

"As a humanitarian organisation, they help to provide water, food and shelter to needy communities, particularly when emergencies strike. ‘Unity in Community’ is also one of our core values and is extremely important to The Hotel Folk.

“During April we will match gratuities received pound for pound in aid of the Human Appeal’s Ukraine Emergency Appeal, while our 'Folk' will continue to receive their tips. The better service we can provide, the more we will raise.”

The group also owns and runs The Crown and Castle at Orford, The Swan at Lavenham, Thorpeness Golf Club and Hotel, and the White Lion Hotel at Aldeburgh.

For more information on The Hotel Folk, click here to visit the company's website or call 01728 451077.

Meanwhile, beer giants Carlsberg and Heineken have announced they plan to pull out of Russia after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Dutch brewing giant Heineken said the move would cost the company about 400million euros (£334m), while Denmark's Carlsberg said it would calculate the cost later.

Carlsberg said it made 682m Danish kroner (£77m) in operating profit from Russia last year. It employs 8,400 people there.

Both companies had previously said they would halt new investments and exports to Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine.

However, on Monday they confirmed they will now join a raft of Western consumer brands in leaving Russia completely.