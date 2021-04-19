New survey reveals Suffolk's property hotspots

Published: 5:03 PM April 19, 2021

A new survey has revealed the areas of Suffolk where houses sell the fastest and those where it hangs around on the market.

According to data compiled by house buying firm Property Solver, it takes an average of nearly 16 weeks for a property to sell in East Anglia.

The study looked at 3,911 property sales across the region between April 2020 and April 2021, measuring how long it took from a property being put on Rightmove to being officially listed as sold with HM Land Registry.

Homes in the IP19 postcode, which includes Halesworth and areas of east Suffolk, sold the fastest — taking only 12 weeks to sell.

The IP31 postcode, which includes Ixworth and Thurston and the areas north-east of Bury St Edmunds, was not far behind with properties taking 14 weeks to sell.

Homes in and around Beccles (the NR34 postcode) and near Hadleigh (the IP7 postcode) took only slightly longer to sell.

Tim Dansie, director of Jackson Stops in Ipswich, said he was he was not surprised by the list.

"They all make total sense to me," he said.

"I think all the areas are largely self-contained so you don't have to rely on going anywhere else. But you've still got plenty of space and nice way of life around you.

"That's the sort of place where lots of people want to live, and where lots we want to live, you get a bit of pressure in the market and when you get a bit of pressure, you get people wanting to get on with it.

"In Halesworth you're up in a very attractive part of the world. It's wonderfully quiet and away from the hullabaloo, and yet still doable from London, in terms of getting out to for weekends."

Mr Dansie said the IP31 area was likely to be home to people commuting to Cambridge.

He said: "It's quite a nice combination. Close to an incredibly nice town, which Bury is, and at the same time commutable to Cambridge, which is incredibly expensive, and a lot of people can't afford."

He added that people no longer needing to commute to work every day made other locations like Hadleigh an up-and-coming destination.

"Hadleigh always used to be a little bit behind the curve in terms of value because it was just that little bit further out from stations," he added.

"But with Covid and with people in these sort of new hybrid situations where you don't have to be at your desk every day. It's a very nice place to be. It has got it all."

