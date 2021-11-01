News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk riverboat wins prestigious Good Food Award

Timothy Bradford

Published: 6:31 PM November 1, 2021
The River Cruise Restaurants crew in the lady florence, orford, suffolk, with their good food award

The Lady Florence was awarded a a gold seal by the Good Food Awards, recognising their 3 years of consistently good feedback - Credit: River Cruise Restaurants

A Suffolk riverboat has won for a prestigious Good Food Award for the third year running.

The Lady Florence, based out of Orford has been awarded a gold seal from the Good Food Awards, recognising their "food quality, service and value".

Awarded by the Good Food awards for receiving consistently high customer reviews over three years, only 20 restaurants received the gold seal this year. 

The Lady Florence, out of Orford, Suffolk

The Lady Florence cruises the calm waters protected by Orford Ness - Credit: River Cruise Restaurants

Kris Ambury, owner of the Lady Florence said: "It feels absolutely amazing to win for the third year running, especially after the last 16 months of the pandemic — We're over the moon.

"We had to rethink the way we run the business after reopening, especially in a boat where we have limited space.

"We moved away from ordering on the boat and are now working on a pre-order system, which is both more covid safe and more environmentally friendly.

"We want to thank all our friends and loyal customers for rooting for us. It's a very good feeling."

Mr Amsbury added: "The lady Florence is an experience, not like a normal restaurant — each cruise is about three hours long, and you spend that out on the river which is full of history and life."

"We intend to celebrate with a bottle of champagne."

The Good Food Awards said: "We were taken aback by the record number of entrants and votes cast for the finalists by readers, customers and fans alike. It was heart-warming to see the support our finalists received given the adversity everyone faced.

"Our Fine Dining, Restaurants and Product categories saw 39 new entries, 51 deletions and 12 fewer winners than last year. There were 131,199 Restaurants in the UK, and only 105 received our coveted award. Twenty of these received our revered gold seal for the first time."

Book a meal on the Lady Florence here

Orford News

