Sheep farmer Kitty Russell with her two dogs Woody (left) and Ted, who will be teaching the courses at Suffolk Rural - Credit: Suffolk New College

A fast-track route to farming is being launched at an east Suffolk college to encourage a new crop of rural workers.

Suffolk Rural - the land-based arm of Suffolk New College - is set to host a new 10-week course at its Otley campus, north of Ipswich.

Students will be taught by sheep farmer Kitty Russell, 43, of Bury St Edmunds, who swapped a 15-year career with the NHS for a new life working in the great outdoors.

The course is being funded by the Department for Education, New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and Skills for Life. The Skills Bootcamps are free to anyone who has no background in farming and is over the age of 19.

Those who sign up for the course get to work with animals, drive tractors, find out about crop production and learn about conservation work at a growing farm business at the college campus.

Kitty left the NHS after her son was born and then sought a new career in agriculture. She is now keen to pass on her knowledge to the new recruits.

“I got in to farming after a bout of post-natal depression. I volunteered at a National Trust property, which helped give me a sense of self again and it was here where ended up working with the shepherd,” she explained.

“From there, I got my own flock and today, I have private customers, make sheepskin rugs and supply the only Michelin Star restaurant in Suffolk - Pea Porridge - with my produce.

“For me, I love farming because you are in the great outdoors and it’s incredibly therapeutic. Animals are wonderful as there are no politics and they are good for the soul. Farming is a lovely thing to be doing and I feel privileged to be doing it.”

Students can gain a range of certificates, qualifications and contacts over the course of the two and a half month programme.

"We will cram in as much as we can to maximise your chances of gaining a job in the sector," said Kitty.

“Lots of the course will be practical and hands on and I think people should do it as it’s a good stepping stone to make that jump towards a career in farming.”

Kitty Russell at Suffolk New College - Credit: Suffolk New College



