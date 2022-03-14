'We're thrilled to bits' - Joy as Suffolk pub awarded two AA Rosettes

A Suffolk pub has been awarded two AA Rosettes for "exceeding expectations" after a recent inspection - Credit: The Peacock Inn

A Suffolk pub has been recognised for its high standards after it "comfortably exceeded expectations" when awarded with two prestigious AA Rosettes.

The Peacock Inn in Chelsworth was awarded the coveted AA Rosettes following a recent inspection.

Inspectors said: "The food was very enjoyable and comfortably exceeded expectations". They also noted that it was a "great place" to stay because of its quality, style and relaxed atmosphere.

Head chef Sam Clover with the AA Rosette award - Credit: The Peacock Inn

Head chef and Suffolk local, Sam Clover, said: "We’re thrilled to bits to have been awarded two AA Rosettes, and we feel we’re at the start of our journey here at The Peacock – we only opened under our current ownership six months ago and have high hopes for the future.

"Suffolk is home for all of us, and we’re spoiled for choice with an overwhelming variety of local ingredients and suppliers which we celebrate and showcase on our regularly changing seasonal menus.

"Me and my kitchen team are excited to continue our journey and push the boundaries of what we can use local produce to produce.”

AA Rosettes are awarded to restaurants and hotels based on the quality of food that is served.

Thomas Moore, general manager at the 14th Century pub, added: “It’s hard to think that I’ve only been here since October last year and most of our team for even less time.

"We’re so proud to have achieved the two Rosettes, alongside a four star AA rating, in such a short space of time and are very optimistic for how we will build on this.

The Inn features a cosy bar, restaurant, seven bedroom suites and a stunning separate cottage - Credit: The Peacock Inn

"We’re super-grateful to our amazing kitchen, front of house and accommodation teams, as well as the ever-supportive residents of Chelsworth and surrounding villages for whom we are first and foremost their local community pub.

"We look forward to developing our plans, continuing to raise our standards and showcase to all our customers the very best of Suffolk hospitality.”

The Peacock Inn is currently closed while kitchen renovations take place, which includes a new onsite kitchen garden, but will reopen in time for Mother's Day on Sunday, March 27.