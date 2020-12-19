Published: 10:09 AM December 19, 2020

Farm shops are in line for a big festive boost with many shoppers wanting to shop locally at Christmas - Credit: Phil Morley

Farm shops are set to receive a massive shot in the arm from festive shoppers, figures suggest.

Research from rural insurer NFU Mutual shows 40% of those polled plan to buy more from farm shops and local producers this Christmas.

It follows a huge upsurge in enthusiasm for shopping locally amid the coronavirus crisis.

NFU Mutual’s research reveals that one in four people have used farm shops or bought from local producers more in 2020.

The insurers senior agent in Suffolk, David Blackwell, said farm shops had provided a lifeline to local communities during the pandemic — sourcing vital supplies for customers when there were shortages and delivering fresh produce to vulnerable people, as well as keeping spirits up with friendly advice.

“The rise of these rural retailers has been no mean feat,” he said.

“Many farm shops have worked round the clock transforming their business model to meet demand, such as introducing click and collect services.

"Staff have adapted from serving in farm shop cafes to processing and delivering online orders, and stores have redesigned their layouts to offer Covid-safe shopping experiences.”

Research from the Farm Retail Association (FRA) carried out in July found that 92% of farm retailers reported a significant rise in new customers since the first lockdown in March.

FRA manager Jenny Rose said they were “hugely encouraged” by the latest NFU Mutual research.

“Much of this success story has been a result of farm shops being able to replenish shelves which has helped establish them as reliable food suppliers, alongside shops providing a relaxed but Covid-safe environment for shopping which consumers find less chaotic than other retail settings,” she said.

Among the many farm shops in Suffolk and north Essex providing a vital service to consumers is one run by trained chef Katie Mitcham, which sells meat from traditional heritage breeds at Heath Farm, Hessett, near Bury St Edmunds. During the pandemic, business at the shop doubled, and Katie increased the workforce from two to four — including an apprentice butcher.

Katie Mitcham of Heath Farm who has seen a big uplift in sales amid the crisis - Credit: Katie Mitcham

She said: “The really positive thing about 2020 is that the pandemic has got so many people supporting British farming again and realising the importance of knowing where their food comes from and how it’s been produced.

"We only sell food that we produce – and people can walk through the gardens - we really want to give people a great experience as near normal as possible,” she said.

Chris and Jo Reeks of La Hogue farm shop at Chippenham, near Newmarket, said they were “really proud” of the way their team of 40 rose to the challenge during the pandemic, rearranging the shop’s layout and making a Covid-safe environment for our customers.

La Hogue Farm Shop has been boosted by greater demand for local produce during the lockdown - Credit: Gregg Brown

Jo launched the shop in 2002. In 2010, Chris established a La Hogue sheep from with Kent Romney ewes which graze on the Euston Estate in west Suffolk.

“When coronavirus struck we had a huge surge in demand,” said Jo.

“Staff who were working in our restaurant were redeployed to process orders for the ‘click and collect’ service that we launched to help vulnerable people. The online offering has been hugely popular and lots of people are now using the service for their Christmas shopping.

“We understand this will be a very different Christmas but people still want to make it special. The big favourites from our Christmas line-up are our home-produced lamb and amazing Norfolk turkeys from Godwick Farm.”

“We’re passionate about providing our customers with top quality fresh home produced and local food.”

