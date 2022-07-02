The Tendring Show is set to return in style on July 9 for its 105th outing - Credit: Clifford Hicks

North Essex farmers are pulling out all the stops as they prepare for their biggest annual bash.

The 105th Tendring Show is set to make a welcome return on Saturday, July 9, following a two-year break due to the pandemic. It will be celebrating farming, food and fitness with a packed programme.

Around 20,000 people are expected to pour through the gates at Lawford House Park, near Manningtree, for the one-day non-profit event which is organised by local farmers.

The family show - first held in 1899 - has kept its strong farming roots with large displays of agricultural machinery, livestock, and opportunities to buy food from local producers.

Will King, chairman of the Tendring Hundred Farmers’ Club, said: "We can’t wait to welcome back regular visitors as well as anyone interested in coming along for the first time.”

Livestock competitions will be among the attractions as the Tendring Show returns to Lawford House Park, near Manningtree - Credit: Gregg Brown

This year's president is George Harris, who farms in East Bergholt as well as beside the showground. “Children will be able to see for themselves the importance of good healthy British food and how it can benefit our overall health, and better understand how regular exercise can burn off those unwanted calories as well as benefit our well-being and mental health,” he said.

There will be more than 150 trade stands and exhibitions, and main ring entertainment in the President’s Ring, Countryside and Family Arenas. There will also be livestock showing classes and small animal tents.

Among the attractions will be The Stannage Stunt Team, The Mighty Smith, and Richard Savory’s Sheep Show. There will be vintage and modern farming machinery displays, a ‘Farming on the Move’ agricultural machinery show, a fast-moving scurry, hound parade vintage cars, and the event will finish on a high with a grand parade of livestock.

The Lawford Park Horse Show will feature a range of classes and competitions and the Food Pavilion will celebrate regional food and local producers. There will be a dog agility competition and range of animals on show from guinea pigs, pigeons and rabbits to sheep, heavy horses and cattle.

Catherine Parker, vice-chairman of the Tendring Hundred Farmers’ Club, said they were "very excited" about this year’s theme area different family activities will take place.

"The team is making sure it’s interactive and interesting for all ages. The straw climb will be back, along with an assault course, and more animals within the area. We are focusing on the produce the farmers grow, looking at what we eat, and the importance on how exercise can make us feel.”

Full details can be found on the website where reduced rate tickets and a free child’s ticket when you buy an adult ticket are available.



