'A dream come true': Cake shop set to open doors in Suffolk town

Louise Clark has opened a new bakery called The Cake Bench in Framlingham. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The owner of a new cake shop which will be opening its doors in Framlingham today (Friday July 29) has spoken of her excitement at starting her new business.

The Cake Bench, run by Louise Clark, will welcome its first customers at Market Hill at 10am.

The 47-year-old said she is "so excited" to open the shop, and it represents "a dream come true."

Yummy treats from The Cake Bench in Framlingham. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The store will sell a variety of luxury bakes, classic cakes as well as speciality bakes to cater for a vast range of dietary requirements.

The Cake Bench will also offer takeaway picnic cream teas and offer all the equipment needed for bakers to buy or hire.

A dedicated range for dogs, called 'Darwin's Pantry' is also included in the shop, with Louise using her background in zoology to create healthy treats for dogs.

Louise, originally from Easton, said she decided to give up a "really comfortable career to put everything into the cake business and shop".

Yummy treats from The Cake Bench in Framlingham. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The decision to take the plunge and start her own business came from lockdown.

Louise said: “My mum used to make the most amazing birthday cakes for my sister and I, and it’s always been a fond childhood memory, and one I wanted to create for my son.

“So I started making cakes for his birthday and put them on Facebook.

“People would be really generous and comment saying they were great.

“And then the lockdown came and baking is a bit like a therapy for me. So, I started to do brownies and things like that and put them on the Facebook marketplace.

Yummy treats from The Cake Bench in Framlingham. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

“People bought them and then said do you do birthday cakes, so I started making them.

“Word of mouth just got round to a point where I thought there’s probably enough business to give up a comfortable career and concentrate on the cake business."

Louise, who already supplies other local businesses like The Chocolate Tea Pot in Aldeburgh and Simpsons Sweets and Milkshakes in Framlingham, is keen for the shop to be as sustainable as possible.

She said: "All of our packaging for everything as far as we can get it is sustainably sourced, recycled, biodegradable and compostable."

Louise also paid testament to those around her prior to the opening, saying: “I wouldn’t have got to this point, to be able to open on Friday without the support of my friends, family and partner.”