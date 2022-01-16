Building society bucks trend and opens new branch in Bury St Edmunds

The Cambridge Building Society will be opening its new branch in Bury St Edmunds on Monday January 17.

The branch, at 29 Butter Market, is the first The Cambridge has launched in a new location in more than 10 years.

The Cambridge Building Society is opening a new shop in Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

“We are tremendously excited to open this new store, which we know customers are eagerly anticipating,” said chief operating officer, Lucy Crumplin.

“We’re proud to be bucking the trend for branch closures by opening a branch in a new location and offering the face to face service customers still crave, right here in Bury St Edmunds."

Store team leader, Vaughan Potter - Credit: The Cambridge Building Society

The Bury team is led by Store Team Leader, Vaughan Potter, who previously managed The Cambridge’s Ely and Newmarket branches.

“It’s an opportunity I simply couldn’t pass up,” said Vaughan. “Bury St Edmunds is a great town and I am delighted to be the one to open the doors with this great new team."