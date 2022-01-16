News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Building society bucks trend and opens new branch in Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 7:00 PM January 16, 2022
The Cambridge Building Society

Chief operating officer, Lucy Crumplin - Credit: The Cambridge Building Society

The Cambridge Building Society will be opening its new branch in Bury St Edmunds on Monday January 17.

The branch, at 29 Butter Market, is the first The Cambridge has launched in a new location in more than 10 years.

The Cambridge Building Society

The Cambridge Building Society is opening a new shop in Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

“We are tremendously excited to open this new store, which we know customers are eagerly anticipating,” said chief operating officer, Lucy Crumplin.

“We’re proud to be bucking the trend for branch closures by opening a branch in a new location and offering the face to face service customers still crave, right here in Bury St Edmunds."

The Cambridge Building Society

Store team leader, Vaughan Potter - Credit: The Cambridge Building Society

The Bury team is led by Store Team Leader, Vaughan Potter, who previously managed The Cambridge’s Ely and Newmarket branches. 

“It’s an opportunity I simply couldn’t pass up,” said Vaughan. “Bury St Edmunds is a great town and I am delighted to be the one to open the doors with this great new team."

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk mum diagnosed with terminal cancer after beating disease twice before
  2. 2 Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
  3. 3 Andy's Angles: Five observations following Ipswich Town's Bolton loss
  1. 4 Teenage girl grabbed by man in seaside town
  2. 5 Motorist was three times the drink drive limit in Stowmarket
  3. 6 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 Bolton loss
  4. 7 Pressure waves of Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption felt across East Anglia
  5. 8 Investigations continue after car crashed into home
  6. 9 McKenna on Walton, Bonne and signing a new defender after Nsiala exit
  7. 10 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Luton join race for £13k a week Walton
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk County Council appoints Lovell Partnerships as preferred bidder

Suffolk County Council

Developer chosen to build 3,000 new homes in Suffolk

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Lee Evans forces first half save with this shot at Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton Wanderers vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town beaten 2-0 at Bolton

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
'Nottingham Knockers' have been reported visiting properties in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live News

Warning after 'Nottingham Knockers' visit homes in Bury St Edmunds

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Darren Old is trading for the last time on Bury St Edmunds market on Saturday, January 15

West Suffolk Council

Cancelling Christmas fair 'nail in the coffin' for established market stall

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon